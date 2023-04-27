NFL

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Already On The Field For New York Jets

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 230427091621 01 aaron rodgers jets 042623
rsz 230427091621 01 aaron rodgers jets 042623

The Aaron Rodgers saga finally came to an end earlier this week when he was traded to the New York Jets, and he has apparently wasted no time getting to work for his new team.

The arrival of Rodgers is an expected one after a 6-week flirting period in which the Jets negotiated a deal with the Packers. But it could mean everything to New York. They had one of the most talented young rosters in the NFL last season, and were thought to be a quarterback away from being legit contenders in the AFC.

Aaron Rodgers Already On The Practice Field

Who better than a recent former MVP for the job?

During his introductory press conference, Rodgers stated that he would waste no time getting ready and that he would be on the practice field right away. That proved to be true, based on a video sent out by the Jets social media team.

Under the caption “Getting right to it”, the video is a super-slow motion cut of Rodgers at the team’s practice facility. He drops back to pass and looks left to hit his receiver Allan Lazard, who makes it look cold in New York with his hoodie and beanie combination.

It is all music to the ears and icing on the cake for Jets fans. The team has been starved for solid quarterback play for much of their existence, with Rodgers representing the best to ever take the position for them. They hope that he’ll be able to help reverse their current postseason woes, as they now hold the distinction of the longest playoff-less streak in North American sports.

The deal that went down between the two teams will affect the top-15 in tonight’s NFL Draft. The two sides swapped picks in the first round, and the Packers will receive a second round pick from the Jets.

We still have plenty of time between now and the beginning of the season, and there will be more player movement and roster building. But as it stands today, the Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are listed at +1200 to win the Super Bowl, which are the 6th best odds of any team.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz fuu7fqxwcamcrru
NFL

LATEST LOOK: New York Giants Have Incredible New Draft Room

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9min
rsz 230427091621 01 aaron rodgers jets 042623
NFL
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Already On The Field For New York Jets
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  45min

The Aaron Rodgers saga finally came to an end earlier this week when he was traded to the New York Jets, and he has apparently wasted no time getting to…

Burrow
NFL
Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson Have Their 5th Year Options Exercised
Author image Owen Jones  •  Apr 25 2023

The Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals have both exercised the fifth-year options on wide receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Joe Burrow. This move ensures that both players will remain under…

anthony richardson
NFL
How To Bet On 2023 NFL Draft First Round Picks In Wisconsin | WI Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  Apr 25 2023
anthony richardson
NFL
How To Bet On 2023 NFL Draft First Round Picks In Washington | WA Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  Apr 25 2023
anthony richardson
NFL
How To Bet On 2023 NFL Draft First Round Picks In Vermont | VT Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  Apr 25 2023
anthony richardson
NFL
How To Bet On 2023 NFL Draft First Round Picks In Utah | UT Online Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  Apr 25 2023
Arrow to top