WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Already On The Field For New York Jets

The Aaron Rodgers saga finally came to an end earlier this week when he was traded to the New York Jets, and he has apparently wasted no time getting to work for his new team.

The arrival of Rodgers is an expected one after a 6-week flirting period in which the Jets negotiated a deal with the Packers. But it could mean everything to New York. They had one of the most talented young rosters in the NFL last season, and were thought to be a quarterback away from being legit contenders in the AFC.

Aaron Rodgers Already On The Practice Field

Who better than a recent former MVP for the job?

During his introductory press conference, Rodgers stated that he would waste no time getting ready and that he would be on the practice field right away. That proved to be true, based on a video sent out by the Jets social media team.

Under the caption “Getting right to it”, the video is a super-slow motion cut of Rodgers at the team’s practice facility. He drops back to pass and looks left to hit his receiver Allan Lazard, who makes it look cold in New York with his hoodie and beanie combination.

It is all music to the ears and icing on the cake for Jets fans. The team has been starved for solid quarterback play for much of their existence, with Rodgers representing the best to ever take the position for them. They hope that he’ll be able to help reverse their current postseason woes, as they now hold the distinction of the longest playoff-less streak in North American sports.

The deal that went down between the two teams will affect the top-15 in tonight’s NFL Draft. The two sides swapped picks in the first round, and the Packers will receive a second round pick from the Jets.

We still have plenty of time between now and the beginning of the season, and there will be more player movement and roster building. But as it stands today, the Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are listed at +1200 to win the Super Bowl, which are the 6th best odds of any team.

