NFL

Washington’s rookie QB Jayden Daniels is breaking NFL records through his first four games

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jayden Daniels Commanders pic
Jayden Daniels Commanders pic

The Washington Commanders had the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft. After the Bears took Caleb Williams first overall, the Commanders selected Jayden Daniels. It has been a long time since Washington has had a QB that the fan base is truly excited about. After four games, it looks as though the Commanders have found their franchise QB. 

Rookie QB Jayden Daniels is playing at an extremely high level through the first four games of his career. The 23-year-old has the Commanders at 3-1 and first place in the NFC East. Washington has won three games straight and Daniels is breaking NFL records. His (82.1) completion percentage is the highest of any player in the first four games of any season. Better than NFL legend Tom Brady. Daniels is having a sensational start to his rookie season.

Jayden Daniels looks like the real deal for the Washington Commanders


Through four games this season, rookie QB Jayden Daniels has made it look easy. He’s won his last three games and is playing outstanding football, This season, Daniels is 87-106 for an (82.1) completion percentage. That leads the NFL in 2024 and is also a record for any QB in the first four games of a season. Daniels is setting records early into his career. He’s thrown for 897 yards through four games for four touchdowns. As a dual-threat QB, he has 46 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns.

Daniels has single-handedly changed how the Washington Commanders play on offense. He can thank the offensive coordinator Kill Kingsbury for making the transition so smooth. Daniels is playing in an offensive system that is similar to what he used in college. The rookie QB is not stuck trying to learn a new offense. Daniels is comfortable and is playing at a high level because of it. Washington could be a playoff team in the NFC if the Commanders continue to win football games. Next up for the Commanders is the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 5.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Rashee Rice Chiefs pic 1
NFL

LATEST Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in a Week 4 win vs. the Chargers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 30 2024
Trey McBride Cardinals pic
NFL
Cardinals’ Trey McBride (concussion) will miss Week 4 vs. the Commanders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 27 2024

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-2 through three games this season. In Week 1, they lost 34-28 vs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Kyker Murray and the Cardinals were at…

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith pic
NFL
A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) are likely out for the Eagles in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 27 2024

Through three games this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-1. They started the season at a neutral site game in São Paulo, Brazil in Week 1. Philadelphia defeated Green Bay…

George Kittle 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ George Kittle is expected to return in Week 4 after missing one game with a hamstring injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 27 2024
Malik Nabers
NFL
Malik Nabers Being Assessed For Concussion After Breaking Yet Another Rookie Record In Loss To Cowboys
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL
Micah Parsons (Ankle) Carted Into Locker Room With Injury Late In Monday Night Football
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024
Allen Robinson pic
NFL
The Lions signed veteran WR Allen Robinson to the active roster for Week 4 vs. the Seahawks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 26 2024
Arrow to top