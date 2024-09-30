Washington’s rookie QB Jayden Daniels is breaking NFL records through his first four games

The Washington Commanders had the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft. After the Bears took Caleb Williams first overall, the Commanders selected Jayden Daniels. It has been a long time since Washington has had a QB that the fan base is truly excited about. After four games, it looks as though the Commanders have found their franchise QB.

Rookie QB Jayden Daniels is playing at an extremely high level through the first four games of his career. The 23-year-old has the Commanders at 3-1 and first place in the NFC East. Washington has won three games straight and Daniels is breaking NFL records. His (82.1) completion percentage is the highest of any player in the first four games of any season. Better than NFL legend Tom Brady. Daniels is having a sensational start to his rookie season.

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2024



Through four games this season, rookie QB Jayden Daniels has made it look easy. He’s won his last three games and is playing outstanding football, This season, Daniels is 87-106 for an (82.1) completion percentage. That leads the NFL in 2024 and is also a record for any QB in the first four games of a season. Daniels is setting records early into his career. He’s thrown for 897 yards through four games for four touchdowns. As a dual-threat QB, he has 46 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns.

Daniels has single-handedly changed how the Washington Commanders play on offense. He can thank the offensive coordinator Kill Kingsbury for making the transition so smooth. Daniels is playing in an offensive system that is similar to what he used in college. The rookie QB is not stuck trying to learn a new offense. Daniels is comfortable and is playing at a high level because of it. Washington could be a playoff team in the NFC if the Commanders continue to win football games. Next up for the Commanders is the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 5.