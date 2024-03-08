NBA

Warriors’ Steph Curry injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter vs. Chicago and did not return

At 33-29, the Warriors are currently ninth in the Western Conference. Last night, Golden State was at home to face the Chicago Bulls. Klay Thompson’s 25 points were a team-high for the Warriors. Unfortunately, the team lost 125-122. However, Golden State may have lost something even more valuable in that game. 

Late in the fourth quarter vs. Chicago, two-time MVP PG Steph Curry injured his ankle. Head coach Steve Kerr could not give any real updates after the game on Curry’s condition. It was his teammates who were more telling about Curry’s ankle injury. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green hinted at the 35-year-old possibly missing time. That would not be ideal for the Warriors at this point in the season.

Golden State will wait to see how badly Steph Curry injured his ankle on Thursday vs. the Bulls


So far this season, Steph Curry has only missed three games for the Warriors. After an ankle injury on Thursday, that number might increase. The veteran PG looked to have rolled his ankle badly against the Bulls. Curry attempted to walk it off but had to limp his way to the locker room. Golden State’s leading scorer at (26.9) points per game did not return vs. Chicago. Not what Warriors fans wanted to see. If the team had any hopes of making a run in the postseason, they need a healthy Steph Curry. That could be in jeopardy after last night.

Anthony Slayter of The Athletic was able to speak with Curry’s teammate Klay Thompson after the loss to the Bulls. He was speaking to Slayter as if Curry was going to miss time with an ankle injury. Thompson said the team is going to “miss him.” After the game, Curry was seen icing his ankle in the locker room. Additionally, Draymond Green noted Steph Curry was in good spirits after the game. Green did mention Curry possibly needing an MRI.


Golden State’s next game is on Saturday vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Unless Curry’s ankle injury was not as bad as it looked, expect the all-star PG to miss that game. Curry could end up missing several games depending on the severity of the injury. There has been no word from insiders or the team on just how much time he will miss. If Curry does miss time, the team does have veteran PG Chris Paul who’s capable of coming in and giving the Warriors quality minutes. That could end up being the case if Curry’s ankle injury was severe.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

