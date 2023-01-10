Site News

Warriors star Steph Curry questionable to return vs Suns tonight

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Stephen Curry with arms in the air scaled 1
Stephen Curry with arms in the air scaled 1
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been listed as questionable to make his return against the Phoenix Suns tonight after suffering a shoulder injury in December.

Curry was forced to leave the Warriors’ loss against the Indiana Pacers on December 14 after suffering a shoulder injury, putting a halt to what could’ve been a historic performance.

When he left the game, the 34-year-old had 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 11/19 shooting from the field and 11 free throws in just 30 minutes of play.

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP is one of six players posting 30+ points per game in the NBA this season, averaging 43% shooting from outside the arc, 50% from the field and 92% at the free throw line.

Curry questionable to return vs Suns tonight, status changed

Curry is having a better statistical season than his unanimous MVP campaign from 2016 and NBA betting sites have his chances at winning a third award at +5000 with BetOnline.

The four-time NBA champion had his status changed from probable to questionable shortly after Golden State released their injury report for the game, which tips off at 10pm EST on Tuesday.

The Warriors have the fourth-best odds to go back-to-back and win consecutive championships behind Eastern Conference juggernauts Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The California side currently sit in the Western Conference’s final guaranteed playoff spot in sixth as we reach the season’s halfway mark with a 20-20 record.

Golden State have some catching up to do in the West after a slow start to the season and will be hoping to see Curry back on the floor at the Chase Center tonight against Phoenix.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Stephen Curry with arms in the air scaled 1
Site News

LATEST Warriors star Steph Curry questionable to return vs Suns tonight

Author image Joe Lyons  •  12min
53bcb759 untitled design 33
Site News
2023 NBA MVP Odds and Prediction | Jayson Tatum tipped for glory
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h

The race for the 2023 NBA MVP award is anticipated to be one of the closest in years, with six candidates almost neck-and-neck at the halfway mark of the season….

Todd Downing
Site News
Titans Fire OC Todd Downing Along With 3 Assistants After Missing Out On Playoffs
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h

The Tennessee Titans failed to make the playoffs this season and as a result have taken immediate action, as Mike Vrabel has parted ways with four of his coaches following…

the comeback nfl
Site News
Top 5 NFL Playoff Matches Of All Time: “The Comeback” Tops Our List
Author image Olly Taliku  •  22h
2023 01 09T034252Z 626229284 MT1USATODAY19751983 RTRMADP 3 NBA BROOKLYN NETS AT MIAMI HEAT
Site News
Nets star Kevin Durant diagnosed with MCL sprain, re-evaulated in 2 weeks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 9 2023
zpspp0c78cetpcfmlwrx
Site News
NFL Wild Card Playoffs | Betting Picks, Predictions and Best Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 9 2023
Aaron Rodgers
Site News
Aaron Rodgers hints at retirement after missing playoff spot
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 9 2023
Arrow to top