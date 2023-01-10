Warriors star Steph Curry questionable to return vs Suns tonight

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been listed as questionable to make his return against the Phoenix Suns tonight after suffering a shoulder injury in December.

Curry was forced to leave the Warriors’ loss against the Indiana Pacers on December 14 after suffering a shoulder injury, putting a halt to what could’ve been a historic performance.

When he left the game, the 34-year-old had 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 11/19 shooting from the field and 11 free throws in just 30 minutes of play.

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP is one of six players posting 30+ points per game in the NBA this season, averaging 43% shooting from outside the arc, 50% from the field and 92% at the free throw line.

Steph Curry nearing a return to game action. He participated in a full scrimmage today during practice and got a nice workout in after practice.#OneSleevedAssassin x @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/OisbtQz1q1 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 9, 2023

Curry questionable to return vs Suns tonight, status changed

Curry is having a better statistical season than his unanimous MVP campaign from 2016 and NBA betting sites have his chances at winning a third award at +5000 with BetOnline.

The four-time NBA champion had his status changed from probable to questionable shortly after Golden State released their injury report for the game, which tips off at 10pm EST on Tuesday.

The Warriors have the fourth-best odds to go back-to-back and win consecutive championships behind Eastern Conference juggernauts Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The California side currently sit in the Western Conference’s final guaranteed playoff spot in sixth as we reach the season’s halfway mark with a 20-20 record.

Golden State have some catching up to do in the West after a slow start to the season and will be hoping to see Curry back on the floor at the Chase Center tonight against Phoenix.

Content You May Like