Warriors’ Klay Thompson thought of this Hall of Famer when he came off the bench for Golden State

Zach Wolpin
Last night, the Warriors played their final game before the all-star break. It was on the road vs. the Utah Jazz. For that contest, head coach Stever Kerr decided to switch up the starting lineup once again. For the first time since his rookie season, Klay Thompson came off the bench for the Warriors. 

It was a move that the 34-year-old had to embrace and he did an excellent job in being a team player. When Thompson was told he’d be coming off the bench, he thought of Spurs legend Manu Ginobili. The Hall of Famer came off the bench for nearly his entire career and is an all-time great. That helped Thompson stay in the right mindset to come off the bench and still contribute in a big way.

Klay Thompson came off the bench last night for the first time since his rookie season


Against the Jazz on Thursday night, Klay Thompson had an expensive offensive performance off the bench. The five-time all-star had 35 points and went 7-13 from beyond the arc. It was just his third 30+ point game of the 2023-24 season. Golden State won the game 140-137 and they are 27-26 heading into the all-star break. After his season-high 35 points, Thompson told reporters what helped keep him in the right mindset.

Thompson thought of the carrier of San Antonio’s Manu Ginobili who played off the bench for nearly his entire career. He played in 1,057 career games and made 349 starts. Ginobili won four titles with the Spurs and even has a gold medal from the Olympics. The Warriors’ SG referred to Ginobili as one of the greats. That helped Thompson embrace coming off the bench for the first time in 12 seasons.


The veteran SG also realized that he would still be able to play his season average of minutes per game even coming off the bench. Thompson was a true team player and did not cause a stir. That’s how a professional handles these kinds of situations. We’ll have to wait and see until after the all-star break if this is a permanent lineup change for the Warriors. Or will Klay Thompson get his chance to be a starter again?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

