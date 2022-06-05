Wales vs Ukraine Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 16/1 World Cup Playoff Bet

Wales can end a 64-year World Cup drought with victory against Ukraine on Sunday at the Cardiff City Stadium, and here are our bet builder tips for the showdown.
Top 5 New Football Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Wales vs Ukraine Bet Builder Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £50 worth of free bets to use across their sportsbook. If you were to place the entirety of the bonus on our selections, customers would receive returns of £800!
- Click here to sign up to bet365.
- Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or more.
- You’ll then receive £50 worth of free bets.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Already a registered user on bet365? There are a whole host of free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.
Wales vs Ukraine Bet Builder Tips
Kieffer Moore to Score Anytime @ 13/5 on bet365
We’re starting off our bet builder with Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore to score anytime at the Cardiff City Stadium for Wales on Sunday.
The 29-year-old has two goals in five games across Wales’ World Cup qualifying game, and is playing an average of just 59 minutes per game.
Moore netted a vital goal against Belgium at home in November to snatch a point for his side and also scored the winner away in Estonia in October.
Despite Gareth Bale being the obvious choice to find the back of the net for Wales, we think there’s good value in Moore and he’s our tip to score what could be one of the biggest goals in his country’s history.
Joe Allen to be Booked @ 5/2 on bet365
At 32-years-old, Joe Allen is the heart and soul of the Wales midfield. If there’s anyone to step up to the plate and take a foul for the team to prevent a quick counter-attack from Ukraine – it’s him.
Despite having just one other booking across the campaign which came against Estonia in a 1-0 victory, the bookies still fancy Allen as a clear favourite to find his way into the referee’s book on Sunday.
Allen is behind only Chris Mepham and Sorba Thomas as a favourite to be carded, but with the uncertainty surrounding Mepham and Thomas’ spots in Rob Page’s starting XI – we’re going with the Stoke midfielder to be booked at 5/2.
Wales to Qualify @ 10/11 on bet365
Lastly, we’re finishing off our bet builder with Wales to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958 and channel the spirit of Jimmy Murphy’s side who were knocked out by Brazil in the quarter-finals.
Wales overpower their opponents on paper and through sheer squad quality, but Ukraine have proven they are far from a pushover – Scotland learned that the hard way.
The visitors have the momentum and the support of the world, but we think Wales will prove to be their stumbling block and Rob Page’s side are our pick to qualify for the World Cup.
Wales vs Ukraine Bet Builder – 16/1 @ bet365
More Football Bet Builder Betting Sites
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus