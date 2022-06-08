Wales vs Netherlands Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 11/1 Nations League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Fresh off the back of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Wales are straight back in action as they host the Netherlands at the Cardiff City Stadium in their second game of the new Nations League campaign.

Wales vs Netherlands Bet Builder Free Bet

Wales vs Netherlands Bet Builder Tips

Memphis Depay to Score Anytime @ 11/10 on bet365

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay will look to carry the momentum gained from his double against Belgium last weekend into Holland’s clash with Wales on Wednesday evening.

The 28-year-old also had a prolific World Cup qualifying campaign, netting 12 goals in just ten games at a scoring frequency of one goal per 75 minutes played – with six assists on top of that.

Depay is also the team’s penalty taker and fancies his luck from free-kicks too. At 11/10, the odds are short but we’re backing the former Manchester United man to add to his evergrowing tally of international goals.

Denzel Dumfries to Be Booked @ 15/4 on bet365

Denzel Dumfries is no stranger to a card and there is a good reason why he is towards the top of the favourites list for a Netherlands player to be booked.

The Inter Milan wing-back accumulated two yellow cards across the World Cup qualifying stage, both of which were picked up in starts and consecutive games against Montenegro and Norway in November.

At 15/4, this gives Dumfries an implied probability of roughly 21% to be shown a card by Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg – who averages 3.35 yellow cards per game in his career.

Netherlands to Win @ 4/9 on bet365

To round off our bet builder for Wales vs Netherlands, we’re backing the visitors to come away with three points and extend their lead at the top of League A, Group 4.

This will be Wales’ third game in just a week and especially after Sunday’s World Cup clinching victory against Ukraine, squad rotations will be necessary from Rob Page.

Holland are the more rested side by some distance, having five days off from their opening Nations League fixture against Belgium on Friday. Stamina, coupled with sheer squad quality and depth means we’ll be tipping the Oranje to walk away with a victory.

Wales vs Netherlands Bet Builder – 11/1 @ bet365

