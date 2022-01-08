Atletico Madrid are aware of the importance of consistency when they take on Villarreal at the Madrigal on Sunday night.

Villarreal v Atletico Madrid live stream

Villarreal v Atletico Madrid preview

Atletico Madrid head into this clash knowing that a defeat is going to make it extremely hard for them to have an outside chance of catching up to league leaders Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have a 14 point lead over the reigning champions.

However, qualification for Champions League is equally crucial. Diego Simeone’s men occupy the last UCL place and lead Barcelona by only one point.

The hosts also have an outside chance of a top four finish but for that to happen, consistency is key. The Yellow Submarine haven’t fared poorly this term but they haven’t been consistent enough. They are in 8th place in the league standings and trail Atletico by four points.

When does Villarreal v Atletico Madrid kick off?

Villarreal v Atletico kicks off at 20:00 GMT at El Madrigal.

Villarreal v Atletico Madrid team news

Villarreal team news

A number of key players are out for this game. Francis Coquelin, Paco Alacer and Ruben Pena are out injured while Arnaut Danjuma will have to prove his fitness on Sunday.

Aissa Mandi, Boulaye Dia, Serge Aurier and Samuel Chuwueze are on AFCON duty.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Trigueros, Capoue; Gomez, G Moreno, Pino

Atletico team news

Stefan Savic misses out due to a thigh problem while a muscular issue has sidelined Marcos Llorente. Luis Suarez and Jose Giminez are suspended.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Lemar, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Correa, Griezmann

