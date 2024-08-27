After a 13-4 record in 2022, the Minnesota Vikings took a step back in 2023 with a 7-10 record. The team had to deal with injuries to key offensive players like QB Kirk Cousins and WR Justin Jefferson. Cousins is no longer with the team. He left in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons.

With their first-round pick in 2024, the Vikings selected QB J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. However, the rookie suffered a knee injury during the preseason and will miss all of 2024. That slots Sam Darnold as the starter for the Vikings this season. For at least the first four weeks, the team will be without TE T.J. Hockenson. He’s starting the 2024 season on the PUP list.

To start his NFL career, T.J. Hockenson was a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions out of Iowa. In 47 career games with Detroit, Hockenson made 42 starts. He had 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Lions. During the 2022 season, Detroit traded Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Afer being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson quickly became a playmaker on offense.

Hockenson’s 2023 campign was his first full year with the team after the trade during 2022. Despite some turnover at QB because of injury, the veteran TE still had a productive season. The 27-year-old played in 15 of the Vikings’ 17 games and made 11 starts, He had 95 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns. Unfortuantley, Hockenson suffered a knee injury in Week 16 last season vs. the Detroit Lions. He tore his ACL lae in the year and is going to need extra time to be ready to play in 2024. That’s why Hockenson is starting the season on the PUP list for Minnesota. Behind Hockenson on the depth chard is TE Josh Oliver. In 2023, Oliver played in all 17 games for the Vikings and made 14 starts. The team will need Oliver’s production in the first four weeks while T.J. Hockenson prepares to make his return.