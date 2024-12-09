Vikings’ Sam Darnold had a career-high five passing touchdowns in a Week 14 win vs. Atlanta

This offseason, Vikings starting QB Kirk Cousins left in free agency to the Falcons. Minnesota drafted a QB in the first round but they also signed a QB with starting experience. Sam Darnold got a one-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings for the 2024 season. In 13 starts this season, Darnold is 11-2 and is playing the best football of his career.

In Week 14, the Vikings were at home to face the Atlanta Falcons. Sam Darnold had arguably the best game of his professional career in a 42-21 win. Darnold had a career-high five passing touchdowns and the Vikings are now 11-2 this season. The team has three divisional matchups in their final four games of the season. That includes the Vikings and Lions in weeks 17 and 18.

Sam Darnold is playing his way into a long-term deal for the 2025 season

SAM DARNOLD IN WEEK 14:

22/28 (78.6%)

347 PASSING YARDS

5 PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

0 INTERCEPTIONS

157.9 PASSER RATING

11-2 RECORD pic.twitter.com/sgbwnlIYas — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisYT) December 8, 2024



With the third pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Sam Darnold was selected by the New York Jets out of USC. He played the first three seasons of his career with the Jets and was 13-25 as a starter. In 2021 and 2022, Darnold played for the Carolina Panthers and appeared in 18 games and made 17 starts. For the 2023 season, Darnold signed a one-year deal and was the backup in San Francisco. The former first-round pick got to sit on the bench and learn from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

That year in San Francisco was massive for Darnold and he’s playing at an elite level in 2024 with Minnesota. Sam Darnold is currently third in the league with 28 passing touchdowns and sixth with 3,299 yards. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has helped elevate several QBs in his three years as a head coach in Minnesota. Darnold is just the latest QB who’s thriving in his system. With how his career started in New York, no one thought Darnold had a chance to be successful in the NFL. He’s turned his career around and is 11-2 as the starter in Minnesota. The 27-year-old might not be the team’s starter next season with rookie J.J. McCarthy coming back from injury. However, Sam Darnold has put himself in a posistion to get a long-term deal with another team this offseason.