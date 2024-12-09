NFL

Vikings’ Sam Darnold had a career-high five passing touchdowns in a Week 14 win vs. Atlanta

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, Vikings starting QB Kirk Cousins left in free agency to the Falcons. Minnesota drafted a QB in the first round but they also signed a QB with starting experience. Sam Darnold got a one-year, $10 million deal with the Vikings for the 2024 season. In 13 starts this season, Darnold is 11-2 and is playing the best football of his career. 

In Week 14, the Vikings were at home to face the Atlanta Falcons. Sam Darnold had arguably the best game of his professional career in a 42-21 win. Darnold had a career-high five passing touchdowns and the Vikings are now 11-2 this season. The team has three divisional matchups in their final four games of the season. That includes the Vikings and Lions in weeks 17 and 18.

Sam Darnold is playing his way into a long-term deal for the 2025 season


With the third pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Sam Darnold was selected by the New York Jets out of USC. He played the first three seasons of his career with the Jets and was 13-25 as a starter. In 2021 and 2022, Darnold played for the Carolina Panthers and appeared in 18 games and made 17 starts. For the 2023 season, Darnold signed a one-year deal and was the backup in San Francisco. The former first-round pick got to sit on the bench and learn from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

That year in San Francisco was massive for Darnold and he’s playing at an elite level in 2024 with Minnesota. Sam Darnold is currently third in the league with 28 passing touchdowns and sixth with 3,299 yards. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has helped elevate several QBs in his three years as a head coach in Minnesota. Darnold is just the latest QB who’s thriving in his system. With how his career started in New York, no one thought Darnold had a chance to be successful in the NFL. He’s turned his career around and is 11-2 as the starter in Minnesota. The 27-year-old might not be the team’s starter next season with rookie J.J. McCarthy coming back from injury. However, Sam Darnold has put himself in a posistion to get a long-term deal with another team this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

