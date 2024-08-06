NFL

Sam Darnold is QB1 on the Minnesota Vikings’ first unofficial depth chart

Zach Wolpin
After six seasons, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings decided to part ways. The veteran QB signed a multi-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. This offseason, the team added two new players to their QB room. With the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Vikings selected QB J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. 

Additionally, the team signed veteran QB Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal. This will be Darnold’s third team in as many seasons. On the Vikings’ first unofficial depth chart, Sam Darnold was listed as the QB1. There’s been a strong feeling around the league that Darnold could start the 2024 season for the Vikings. Somewhere down the line, they would hand the reigns over to rookie J.J. McCarthy.

Sam Darnold is more than capable of starting the season at QB for the Vikings


In the 2018 NFL Draft, Sam Darnold was the third overall pick by the New York Jets. Darnold played three seasons in New York and went 13-25 as a starter. New York struggled to win with Darnold, going 2-10 in his final season as their starter in 2020. Eventually, the team made a trade with the Carolina Panthers and sent them QB Sam Darnold. The 27-year-old played two seasons with the Panthers, appearing in 18 games and making 17 starts. Darnold was 8-9 as a starter for Carolina.

After his two seasons with the Panthers, Darnold signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold was the backup to Brock Purdy all season and he knew that would be his role. The veteran QB played in 10 of their 17 games and made one start in Week 18 once the team secured the #1 seed in the NFC. This offseason, the Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal. He’s been brought in to be the bridge QB for J.J. McCarthy. Darnold knows he’s not their franchise QB. Minnesota has a perfect opportunity with how their schedule is set up. The Vikings have a bye in Week 6. Sam Darnold could start the first five weeks of the season and rookie J.J. McCarthy could make the transition to starter for their Week 7 matchup. More often than not we see first-round rookie QBs get an opportunity in their first season. Will the same happen for J.J. McCarthy?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

