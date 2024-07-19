NFL

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $21.85 million

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic
J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic

After the 2023 season, the Minnesota Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins agreed to go their separate ways. Cousins signed a lucrative long-term deal with Atlanta. Leaving the Vikings with choices. Would they find a QB through free agency or use one of their two first-round picks to draft one? 

Minnesota chose the latter option and drafted former Michigan QB and 2023 national champion, J.J. McCarthy. The 21-year-old was the fifth QB to go off the board in the first round. He was the fifth QB taken in the first 10 picks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy signed a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $21.85 million.

All signs point to J.J. McCarthy being the Vikings QB of the future


The Minnesota Vikings have to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select QB J.J. McCarthy. Caleb Williams, Jaden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr. were all picked before McCarthy. Options for the Vikings at QB started to become slim and they had to act fast on McCarthy. He’s not the most polished QB in this class, but he’s a proven winner when he has the right group of players around him. Head coach Kevin O’Connell knows that McCarthy is going to be a work in progress.

That’s why the team brought in veteran QB Sam Darnold. There’s a strong chance that McCarthy is not the Vikings QB to start Week 1. Minnesota’s bye is in Week 6. Darnold could start the first five games of the season, giving J.J. McCarthy more time to learn the offense and get ready to make his first start. If the rookie is ready, he could take over after the bye and start the final 12 games of the 2024 season.


At Michigan, J.J. McCarthy’s best season was 22 touchdowns for 2,991 yards and four interceptions in 2023. While modern-day college football offenses love to pass the ball, McCarthy played on a run-first team. The young QB will need to adjust to the playcalling of the NFL and be ready to pass the ball more. It will be interesting to see how J.J. McCarthy plays for the Vikings after he was doubted coming out of Michigan. He’s a proven winner but does the QB have what it takes to succeed at the next level?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic
NFL

LATEST Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $21.85 million

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 19 2024
Will Anderson Jr. Texans
NFL
Texans’ Will Anderson Jr. told reporters he’s “bulked up” for the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 18 2024

In 2023, not much was expected of the Houston Texans. They had a first-year head coach in DeMeco Ryans and a rookie QB in C.J. Stroud. However, the Texans were…

Tee Higgins Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Tee Higgins will play the 2024 season on a one-year, $21.8 million franchise tag
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 16 2024

Cincinnati’s 2023 season did not end how they had intended it to. Joe Burrow suffered a wrist injury and missed the final six games of the regular season. The Bengals…

rsz i0000 zo6 szdaa
NFL
An 18-Game Season For The NFL Is “Only A Matter Of Time”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 15 2024
Jordan Addison Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings’ WR Jordan Addison was arrested last Friday for suspicion of DUI
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 15 2024
Daniel Jones Giants pic
NFL
Does Giants’ Daniel Jones have the most to prove out of any starting QB in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 12 2024
rsz xmktihdu7fniazxkfcdb
NFL
Tannehill, Bakhtiari, & Others Still Available In NFL Free Agent Pool
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 11 2024
Arrow to top