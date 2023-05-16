Vikings Replaced Dalvin Cook with Alexander Mattison On Their Twitter Banner

The Minnesota Vikings have seemingly replaced Dalvin Cook with Alexander Mattison on their official twitter account banner.

.@Vikings Twitter banner casually replacing Dalvin Cook with Alexander Mattison pic.twitter.com/gX0OOXdNGZ — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) May 16, 2023

This could mean a changing in the guard at the running back position. This may mean that Cook will be traded or released, but a trade may be more likely on the horizon. The Miami Dolphins have been linked to Cook ever since these rumors surfaced.

Dalvin Cook has been a crucial component of the Vikings’ offense since joining the team in 2017. Known for his explosive speed, agility, and versatility, Cook has consistently been one of the NFL’s top running backs. His ability to run between the tackles, break tackles, and catch passes out of the backfield has made him a dynamic playmaker and a key weapon for the Vikings’ offense.

The Minnesota Vikings are +225 to win the NFC North according to Minnesota sportsbooks.

In any potential trade involving Cook, the Vikings would likely seek somewhat decent compensation in return. Any team interested in acquiring Cook would need to consider not only his talent but also his contract and injury history. He has dealt with some injuries during his career, however.

It’s worth mentioning, however, that trade rumors are often just that—rumors. Teams frequently engage in discussions and explore various scenarios without ultimately executing a trade. The Vikings may simply be evaluating their options and weighing the potential benefits and drawbacks of trading Cook. Ultimately, the decision will depend on how the team’s front office evaluates the long-term trajectory of the franchise and their belief in the value that Cook brings to the team versus what they could potentially receive in return.

As of now, the rumors of the Vikings looking to trade Dalvin Cook remain speculative. It will be intriguing to see how the situation unfolds and whether the Vikings ultimately decide to part ways with their star running back or if they choose to retain him as a vital piece of their offensive arsenal moving forward.