Vikings DC Brian Flores is confident rookie Dallas Turner can be an impactful player

In the 2024 NFL draft, the Vikings had two first-round picks. With the 10th pick, Minnesota selected QB J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan. The Vikings then used the 17th pick to draft OLB Dallas Turner out of Alabama. Unfortunately, both first-round picks in 2024 have made little to no help for the Vikings this season.

J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. On the other hand, Dallas Turner has been active for all seven games this season and has seen his snap counts decrease each week. Speaking to the media this week, the Vikings defensive coordinator preached patience for rookie Dallas Turner. He said that it takes time for rookies to develop and that Turner shouldn’t be judged on his first six games.

Dallas Turner is trending in the wrong direction for the Vikings

I understand the frustration with Dallas Turner's lack of production/snaps so far. Especially seeing where Rams rookie Jared Verse is.

-Verse is nearly 3 years older than Turner. Imagine where DDT will be with 2 extra seasons of development.

Against the Giants in Week 1, Dallas Turner was on the field for 35 defensive snaps. He recorded his first career sack and had three tackles. Since then, Turner’s playing time has dropped significantly. In Week 2 vs. San Francisco, Turner was on the field for 18 snaps and then he didn’t play in Week 3 due to an injury. When Turner returned against the Packers in Week 4, he was in for just 11 plays. He did play 13 snaps vs. the Jets in Week 5 but that number dropped again in Week 7 when he played in five snaps vs. the Lions.

When the Vikings played the Rams in Week 8, Turner played in just three snaps. He has six combined tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss after his first six games. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is preaching patience for Turner during his rookie season. He mentioned Steelers All-Pro Cam Heyward as a player who sat early in his career and developed into a pro. Flores said he could see a similar trajectory for Turner. The Vikings are at home in Week 9 to face the Indianapolis Colts.