Veteran QB Matthew Stafford plans on playing in 2025

Zach Wolpin
Despite a 1-4 start to the 2024 season, the Rams finished 10-7. That was first place in the NFC West and Los Angeles was the 4th seed in the playoffs. In the first round, they beat the Vikings 27-9. However, the Rams lost a tough game 28-22 to Philadelphia in the divisional round. 

After that loss, starting QB Matthew Stafford said he needs time to ponder retirement this offseason. Not even two weeks later, the soon-to-be 37-year-old said he plans on playing in 2025. Los Angeles likely needs to work out a new deal for Stafford to come back next season.

Should the Rams bring Matthew Stafford back in 2025?


With the QBs they had on their roster in 2024, Matthew Stafford is far and away the best for Los Angeles. Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennet come nowhere close to what Stafford can do. Last season, Stafford played in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Los Angeles finished the season 10-7 and the Rams made their third playoff berth in the last four seasons.

Matthew Stafford will turn 37 next Friday but he is not stepping away from the game. After careful consideration, Stafford said he plans to play in 2025. The Rams will need to sign Stafford to a new contract if they want him back next season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that Stafford is due $27 million which is not guaranteed on his contract. In June 2024, Stafford restructured his deal and the Rams may have to do the same ahead of 2025.

Stafford played on a one-year, $40 million deal last season. At his age and with his career accolades, Stafford is not going to play for anything less than that in 2025. Despite his age, the veteran QB still has one of the best arms in the NFL. As long as the Rams can protect Stafford, he’s their best option next season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

