Rams Depth Chart: Matthew Stafford will ponder retirement this offseason

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday afternoon, the LA Rams were on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Snow was expected and it started falling around the second quarter. That’s when the Eagles took advantage and leaned on their dominant run game. 

Saquon Barkley had two explosive touchdown runs in the snow that helped the Eagles earn a 28-22 win. Los Angeles fell just short vs. Philadelphia and had the chance to take a lead late in the game. However, the Eagles’ defense stood tall and denied the Rams a chance to potentially win. After the game, reporters spoke to Rams QB Matthew Stafford about the loss. Next month, Stafford will turn 37 and he’s undoubtedly near the end of his career. The veteran said he will take time this offseason to ponder his possible retirement.

Will Matthew Stafford play another game in the NFL?


The 2024 season was Matthew Stafford’s 16th year in the NFL. It was his fourth for the LA Rams. Ahead of the 2021 season, Los Angeles traded QBs with the Lions. Jared Goff was sent to Detroit and the Rams acquired veteran QB Mattew Stafford. In his first season with the Rams, Stafford led the team to a victory in Super Bowl 56. Since then, the Rams have made the playoffs twice and haven’t advanced past the divisional round.

Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles had tough weather conditions for Stafford to deal with. The 36-year-old was 26-44 for 324 yards and two passing touchdowns. That was not enough for the Rams to get a win on the road vs. the Eagles. After a 28-22 loss, Stafford was asked about his future in the league. Despite turning 37 next month, Stafford said it “feels like” he has some football left in him. Long-term, the Rams need to find another franchise QB. Their best option in 2025 would be to run it back with Stafford and have a viable backup option in case anything happens.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

