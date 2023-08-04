Soccer

Vengeful PSG Interested In 4 Real Madrid Players – Reports

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen on signing four Real Madrid players in an attempt to weaken them ahead of the 2023-24 season.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has refused to extend his contract in Paris, meaning he will be able to leave for free in June 2024. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Les Parisiens are convinced that Mbappe has a pre-agreement with Los Blancos, which is why he is refusing to renew. As per Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via Fichajes.net), PSG now want to exact revenge by luring key players away from the Spanish capital.

PSG eye 3 of Real Madrid’s first-team players

According to the aforementioned report, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has his eye on three first-team players as well as promising Real Madrid Castilla starlet Nico Paz.

Eduardo Camavinga, who joined Los Merengues from Rennes for a $33.95 million fee in August 2021 is the first name on the list. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti regularly relies on him to inject creativity and dynamism in midfield. The versatile Frenchman also proved his mettle as a left-back last season.

Camavinga’s countryman Aurelien Tchouameni is also believed to be on PSG’s wishlist. The France international failed to establish himself as a starter in the 2022-23 season. However, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric both sitting on the wrong side of 30, Tchouameni is expected to get more minutes in the coming season.

Star winger Rodrygo is the final name on the Parisians’ watchlist. He has been Ancelotti’s go-to man on the right wing and is currently valued at $109.51 million, making him the 10th-most valued player in the world.

Real Madrid players have no intention of leaving for Paris

The report, however, adds that all four Madrid players are happy with their current situation. It is believed that they do not find PSG’s project any more exciting than the one they are a part of at the Santiago Bernabeu. This is why they have pledged loyalty to the Whites, overlooking Luis Enrique’s side’s temptations and pressure tactics.

In July, the French outfit signed former Los Blancos attacker Marco Asensio. As things stand, the Spaniard is unlikely to be joined by any of his former Real Madrid teammates in France this summer.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Soccer

LATEST Vengeful PSG Interested In 4 Real Madrid Players – Reports

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  40min
GettyImages 1561875450
Soccer
Lionel Messi Received Special Treatment, Says Orlando Head Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h

The Lionel Messi show continued on Wednesday night when Inter Miami CF played host to Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium in South Florida. His presence on the field in…

"Glazers Out" Banner Outside Of Old Trafford
Soccer
“MUFC sale process hasn’t been paused” – Journalist Claims Frustrated Bidders Are Ready To Finalize Manchester United Takeover
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  17h

In November 2022, Manchester United owners, the Glazers revealed that they were open to accepting outside investment as well as the complete sale of the club. Following three rounds of…

Barcelona manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Reach Total Agreement With 29-year-old Manchester City Star – Reports
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Inter Miamis Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets On The Training Pitch
Soccer
5 highest-paid MLS players: Busquets joins Messi At The Summit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h
Four-time Champions League Winner Lionel Messi
Soccer
Messi, Benzema, and More: 5 Champions League Winners Who Left Europe This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h
Ousmane Dembele has failed to justify his price tag at Barcelona
Soccer
Signing Ousmane Dembele Has Been One Of Barcelona’s Biggest Blunders — Opinion
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 2 2023
Arrow to top