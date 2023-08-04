Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen on signing four Real Madrid players in an attempt to weaken them ahead of the 2023-24 season.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has refused to extend his contract in Paris, meaning he will be able to leave for free in June 2024. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Les Parisiens are convinced that Mbappe has a pre-agreement with Los Blancos, which is why he is refusing to renew. As per Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via Fichajes.net), PSG now want to exact revenge by luring key players away from the Spanish capital.

PSG eye 3 of Real Madrid’s first-team players

According to the aforementioned report, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has his eye on three first-team players as well as promising Real Madrid Castilla starlet Nico Paz.

Eduardo Camavinga, who joined Los Merengues from Rennes for a $33.95 million fee in August 2021 is the first name on the list. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti regularly relies on him to inject creativity and dynamism in midfield. The versatile Frenchman also proved his mettle as a left-back last season.

Camavinga’s countryman Aurelien Tchouameni is also believed to be on PSG’s wishlist. The France international failed to establish himself as a starter in the 2022-23 season. However, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric both sitting on the wrong side of 30, Tchouameni is expected to get more minutes in the coming season.

Star winger Rodrygo is the final name on the Parisians’ watchlist. He has been Ancelotti’s go-to man on the right wing and is currently valued at $109.51 million, making him the 10th-most valued player in the world.

Real Madrid players have no intention of leaving for Paris

The report, however, adds that all four Madrid players are happy with their current situation. It is believed that they do not find PSG’s project any more exciting than the one they are a part of at the Santiago Bernabeu. This is why they have pledged loyalty to the Whites, overlooking Luis Enrique’s side’s temptations and pressure tactics.

In July, the French outfit signed former Los Blancos attacker Marco Asensio. As things stand, the Spaniard is unlikely to be joined by any of his former Real Madrid teammates in France this summer.