Quarterback Dylan Raiola is the talk of the town in the high school football recruiting world. The Arizona native is the consensus No.1 high school recruit in the class of 2024 and has been heavily sought after by several college football programs across the country. But with Todd Monken not at Georgia anymore, the quarterback is now reconsidering his options with USC leading the way to capture his signature.

Raiola Likely Heading to Southern Cal

For a while, it was believed that Raiola was leaning towards the University of Georgia, where he was recruited by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. However, with Monken’s recent departure to become the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator in the NFL, the door has been left wide open for Raiola to explore other options.

It is now believed that the University of Southern California (USC) is the favorite to land Raiola’s signature. Not only is USC by far the closest to his home in Arizona, but it also makes perfect sense for Raiola to choose the Trojans.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has been aggressively recruiting Raiola, and with the departure of current starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams likely heading to the NFL draft next season, Raiola could easily slide right into the starting quarterback position at USC.

Ohio State Out of the Question After Decommitment?

Raiola is known for his strong arm and ability to make accurate throws on the run, making him a highly sought-after prospect for any college football program. He was taking this skillset to Ohio State when he committed in May 2022, but later decided he was decommitting from the program to continue his recruitment.

Dylan Raiola made some insane plays last night on ESPN

pic.twitter.com/JqrFssKwNX — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) October 29, 2022

Despite that, USC may have an edge in recruiting Raiola due to several factors, including the school’s strong tradition of producing successful NFL quarterbacks, such as Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and Sam Darnold. It also produced the aforementioned Caleb Williams, this season’s Heisman Trophy winner.

In addition, USC has a rich history of success in college football, having won 11 national championships and produced dozens of All-Americans over the years. Raiola would have the opportunity to play for a program that is not only committed to winning but also has a proven track record of developing talent and preparing players for successful careers at the next level.

Overall, it seems highly likely that Raiola will choose USC as his college football home. The combination of his close proximity to Arizona, the school’s strong football tradition, and the potential opportunity to play right away under a highly respected and offensive-minded coach like Lincoln Riley, make it a no-brainer for the young quarterback.