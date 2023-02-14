NCAAF

USC Emerges as Front Runner to Sign No.1 Recruit Dylan Raiola

Author image
David Evans
3 min read
dylan raiola
dylan raiola

Quarterback Dylan Raiola is the talk of the town in the high school football recruiting world. The Arizona native is the consensus No.1 high school recruit in the class of 2024 and has been heavily sought after by several college football programs across the country. But with Todd Monken not at Georgia anymore, the quarterback is now reconsidering his options with USC leading the way to capture his signature.

Raiola Likely Heading to Southern Cal

For a while, it was believed that Raiola was leaning towards the University of Georgia, where he was recruited by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. However, with Monken’s recent departure to become the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator in the NFL, the door has been left wide open for Raiola to explore other options.

It is now believed that the University of Southern California (USC) is the favorite to land Raiola’s signature. Not only is USC by far the closest to his home in Arizona, but it also makes perfect sense for Raiola to choose the Trojans.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has been aggressively recruiting Raiola, and with the departure of current starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams likely heading to the NFL draft next season, Raiola could easily slide right into the starting quarterback position at USC.

Ohio State Out of the Question After Decommitment?

Raiola is known for his strong arm and ability to make accurate throws on the run, making him a highly sought-after prospect for any college football program. He was taking this skillset to Ohio State when he committed in May 2022, but later decided he was decommitting from the program to continue his recruitment.

Despite that, USC may have an edge in recruiting Raiola due to several factors, including the school’s strong tradition of producing successful NFL quarterbacks, such as Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and Sam Darnold. It also produced the aforementioned Caleb Williams, this season’s Heisman Trophy winner.

In addition, USC has a rich history of success in college football, having won 11 national championships and produced dozens of All-Americans over the years. Raiola would have the opportunity to play for a program that is not only committed to winning but also has a proven track record of developing talent and preparing players for successful careers at the next level.

Overall, it seems highly likely that Raiola will choose USC as his college football home. The combination of his close proximity to Arizona, the school’s strong football tradition, and the potential opportunity to play right away under a highly respected and offensive-minded coach like Lincoln Riley, make it a no-brainer for the young quarterback.

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NCAAF

Latest news

View all
Mitchell
NCAAF

LATEST Georgia Bulldogs AD Mitchell To Enter The Transfer Portal

Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 18 2023
jim harbaugh 4
NCAAF
Michigan President Santa Ono and Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Once Again Confirm He Is Staying With Michigan
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 17 2023

After much speculation, Jim Harbaugh seems to have finally reached a decision on his future. Harbaugh has released another statement this week stating that he intends to continue coaching at…

UGA
NCAAF
Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo Declare For The NFL Draft
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 12 2023

Darnell Washington and teammate Kelee Ringo have declared for the NFL Draft The tight end and corner-back announced Thursday that they are declaring for the 2023 draft.   Darnell Washington…

willie fritz
NCAAF
Willie Fritz Guides Tulane Football To Top 25 For First Time Since 1998 in Week 8 AP Poll
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 22 2022
big red
NCAAF
Best Mascots in College Football | Who are the Top 5 Mascots in NCAA Football?
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 8 2022
paul chryst
NCAAF
Next Wisconsin Football Coach Betting | Who the Bookies Think is Favorite to Replace Paul Chryst
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 10 2022
kansas jayhawks
NCAAF
Kansas Jayhawks football record first top 25 ranking since 2009
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 10 2022
Arrow to top