USA Basketball continues their showcase on Monday in Abu Dhabi vs. Australia

Zach Wolpin
Steph Curry Team USA pic

As the 2024 Olympics draw closer, Team USA men’s basketball continues to prepare themselves to try and win the gold. Ahead of the Paris games starting later this month, Team USA has its basketball showcase. This gives the US a chance to play against other top teams in the Olympics. As well as teams in their group. 

Last week, the US kicked off their showcase in Las Vegas when they faced off vs. a talented Team Canada. They had an 86-72 victory vs. the Canadians. It was a rough game to start for the Americans but they played well in the second half. At noon EST today. the Americans will face Team Australia in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi. The second of five meetings in their pre-Olympic matches.

Team USA has their second exhibition match today in Abu Dhabi vs. Australia


Dating back to 1996, the United States has a 3-1 record vs. Australia in pre-Olympic tour settings. The US lost to Australia in July 2021 during a pre_olympic event in Las Vegas. That was Team USA’s third-ever loss in pre-Olympic showing with a record of 35-3. For Australia, they are 3-0-1 in their four pre-Olympic events so far this year. They played Japan twice and China twice. Australia defeated Japan two times and then beat China once and tied with them. Their toughest exhibition match is today vs. a loaded Team USA roster.

In their last matchup, the United States came out flat vs. Canada. They were struggling to score early on and the starters did not look great. However, the second unit came into the game and made things happen. Anthony Edwards gave the team a spark of offense they needed off the bench. Additionally, the pairing of Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo was tough for the Canadians to handle. Proving just how deep and versatile the US roster is. Team USA’s bench outscore Canada’s 42-33 in their meeting last week.


The Americans will still be without Team USA’s all-time leading Olympic scorer, Kevin Durant. He’s dealing with a calf injury and the Team USA is playing it safe. They want Durant to be as rested as he can be for the start of the Olympics later this month. When he returns, he’ll be a huge addition to the starting lineup. In their first exhibition game of 2024, head coach Steve Kerr used Step Curry, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid as the starters. We’ll have to see if Kerr makes any changes heading into their second game.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
