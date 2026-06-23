Uruguay vs Spain predictions are generating significant interest ahead of their World Cup 2026 Group H decider on Friday, June 26 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara (Zapopan), Mexico. Spain top the group with four points from two games; Uruguay sit second on two points and need at least a draw to secure progression. The match kicks off at 18:00 local time (UTC-6) and is live on Fox Sports in the United States.

Spain are the heavy favorites in the Uruguay vs Spain betting odds, priced as short as -200 at leading operators, while Uruguay can be backed at +652. The draw is available at +340. Spain’s superior goal difference (+4 versus 0) means Uruguay cannot afford to be conservative — a point may suffice depending on results elsewhere, but a win would guarantee advancement and avoid the nervousness of relying on Cape Verde versus Saudi Arabia.

Why This Game Matters

This is effectively a knockout game for Uruguay. Spain’s four points from wins over Saudi Arabia (4-0) and a goalless draw with Cape Verde mean Luis de la Fuente’s side can qualify with a point, but Uruguay must get a result to control their own destiny. A Uruguay loss, combined with a Cape Verde win over Saudi Arabia, would eliminate La Celeste on goal difference. With Spain having already shown the attacking quality to put four past Saudi Arabia, Uruguay’s need to attack opens space that may suit the European champions.

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Our Pick

Spain to win this match at -200 (best price at BetNow) is the primary pick, backed by their form, squad depth, and Uruguay’s failure to win either of their two group games so far. At -200, the price reflects a side ranked second in the outright World Cup winner market at +550 — strong enough to justify a measured stake given the context.

Uruguay vs Spain: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Uruguay enter this fixture having drawn both of their group games — 1-1 against Saudi Arabia on June 15 and 2-2 against Cape Verde on June 21. Those results mean Marcelo Bielsa’s side have scored three goals but also conceded three, and their defensive record against Spain’s attack will be the central test here. Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United) give Uruguay genuine quality in midfield, and Darwin Nunez (Al-Hilal) provides an aerial and pressing threat up front, but the team has not yet found a winning formula at this tournament.

Spain’s group stage has been mixed in terms of consistency — they were held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde before dismantling Saudi Arabia 4-0 — but their underlying quality is undeniable. Luis de la Fuente has at his disposal one of the deepest squads in the tournament, with Lamine Yamal (18, Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Pedri (Barcelona), and Rodri (Manchester City) all available. Mikel Oyarzabal leads the scoring charts at this World Cup with two goals, and Spain’s qualifying record — five wins and one draw from six matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding just two — underlines their attacking efficiency.

The tactical problem for Uruguay is straightforward: they need a win, which means committing men forward against a Spain side that thrives on transition. Bielsa’s high-intensity pressing style could disrupt Spain’s build-up play in the early stages, but sustaining that pressure for 90 minutes against opponents of this quality is a significant physical demand. If Spain absorb Uruguay’s early pressure and score first, the game opens up considerably in their favor.

Recent Form & Trends

Uruguay’s last five competitive and non-competitive results are as follows:

Cape Verde (H): Drew 2-2 — World Cup Group H (June 21, 2026)

Saudi Arabia (A): Drew 1-1 — World Cup Group H (June 15, 2026)

Algeria (N): Drew 0-0 — Friendly (March 31, 2026)

England (A): Drew 1-1 — Friendly (March 27, 2026)

United States (A): Lost 1-5 — Friendly (November 18, 2025)

Uruguay have not won any of their last five matches across all competitions, with four draws and one defeat. Their South American qualifying record was also inconsistent — two wins, two draws, and two losses from six matches — though the wins over Venezuela (2-0) and Peru (3-0) showed they can perform when the pressure requires it. The concern is a side that has drawn every competitive fixture at this tournament, suggesting a conservative approach that may not be sufficient against Spain.

Spain’s last five results across all competitions:

Saudi Arabia (H): Won 4-0 — World Cup Group H (June 21, 2026)

Cape Verde (H): Drew 0-0 — World Cup Group H (June 15, 2026)

Peru (N): Won 3-1 — Friendly (June 8, 2026)

Iraq (H): Drew 1-1 — Friendly (June 4, 2026)

Egypt (H): Drew 0-0 — Friendly (March 31, 2026)

Spain’s form is a tale of two halves — goalless draws against Cape Verde and Egypt in low-stakes friendlies contrasted with a dominant 4-0 performance once they shifted into a higher gear. Their qualifying campaign was formidable: five wins and one draw, with 21 goals scored and just two conceded. The 6-0 victory over Turkey and back-to-back wins over Bulgaria (3-0 and 4-0) signal a side capable of putting teams away emphatically when fully switched on.

Uruguay vs Spain History & H2H Trends

Spain and Uruguay have met eight times based on available records, with Spain winning the majority of those encounters. The most recent competitive meeting came at the 2013 Confederations Cup, where Spain won 2-1. Before that, Spain beat Uruguay 3-1 in a February 2013 friendly and 2-0 in a friendly in August 2005. The only World Cup meeting on record between the two sides ended in a goalless draw in 1990 — a result that favored neither side but confirmed Uruguay’s capacity to frustrate Spain in major tournament settings.

Spain have won four of the recorded meetings, with two draws and no losses confirmed across the head-to-head history. The pattern of play in these fixtures tends toward low-to-moderate scoring affairs — six of the recorded matches have produced two goals or fewer — though Spain’s 3-1 friendly win in 2013 shows they can break through when they impose their possession game. Uruguay’s best result remains the 1990 World Cup stalemate, and with Spain now a more complete attacking unit than at any point in recent years, repeating that defensive showing is a significant ask for Bielsa’s side.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Uruguay carry some fitness concerns into this fixture, though the squad as announced remains largely intact. Ronald Araujo (27, Barcelona) is available in central defense, which is a significant boost given his importance to Uruguay’s backline. Darwin Nunez has been working to find his best form at this tournament, and his movement and physicality make him Uruguay’s primary goal threat against a high defensive line. Maximiliano Araujo leads Uruguay’s scoring at this World Cup with two goals and provides the primary creative spark from midfield areas.

For Spain, the squad is in good health heading into the final group game. Rodri (30, Manchester City) is available and his presence as the defensive pivot allows Spain’s more attacking midfielders — Pedri, Fabrian Ruiz, Gavi — to operate with freedom. Lamine Yamal has one goal at this tournament and continues to be a constant threat from the right flank. Mikel Oyarzabal (29, Real Sociedad) leads Spain’s scoring at this World Cup with two goals and is the focal point of their attacking structure. There are no reported suspensions for either side heading into Matchday 16.

Expected Lineups

Uruguay (4-3-3): Muslera; Varela, R. Araujo, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde (c), Ugarte, Bentancur; Pellistri, Nunez, M. Araujo.

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri (c), Pedri, Fabrian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Nico Williams.

Predicted lineups — squads to be officially confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Federico Valverde (27, Real Madrid) and Rodri (30, Manchester City) in the central midfield zone will likely determine the outcome. Valverde is Uruguay’s engine — capable of box-to-box work, long-range shooting, and pressing triggers that fit Bielsa’s system — while Rodri operates as the pivot that enables Spain’s possession game to function. If Valverde can disrupt Rodri’s rhythm and prevent Spain from playing through the lines, Uruguay create genuine problems. If Rodri wins that battle, Spain will control territory, recycle possession efficiently, and create the kind of chances that dismantled Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their previous group match. Uruguay’s route to a result almost entirely depends on whether Valverde can impose himself on the midfield contest.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Main Pick: Spain to Win @ -200 (BetNow)

Spain’s superior form, squad depth, and goal difference make them clear favorites. Uruguay have not won in five attempts across all competitions and are facing a side that put four past Saudi Arabia with minimal difficulty. The -200 price is short but reflects genuine probability; Spain need only a point to qualify and will approach this game with confidence rather than desperation.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ -118 (BetOnline)

Uruguay must win, which means they have to commit forward. Spain’s attacking quality — 21 goals in qualifying, four against Saudi Arabia in this tournament — and Uruguay’s leaky defensive record (three conceded in two group games) points to a game that produces goals. The Over 2.5 line at -118 is the best available price and reflects reasonable value given both sides’ incentives in this match.

Scorer Market: Mikel Oyarzabal to Score

Oyarzabal leads Spain’s scoring at this World Cup with two goals and has been the consistent finishing outlet in Luis de la Fuente’s system. With Uruguay needing to push forward and leave space in behind, Oyarzabal’s movement in the penalty area gives him a strong chance of adding to his tally. His recent scoring record — 11 goals in recent fixtures including three penalties — reinforces the pick.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current match odds from approved operators for Uruguay vs Spain on June 26, 2026:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Uruguay Win +652 +650 +650 Draw +319 +340 +325 Spain Win -206 -210 -200

Total (2.5 Goals) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -118 -119 -122 Under 2.5 -110 -101 +102

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Uruguay vs Spain is broadcast live in the United States on Fox Sports, with Spanish-language coverage available on Telemundo. Kickoff is at 18:00 local time (UTC-6) on Friday, June 26, 2026, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara (Zapopan), Mexico. International broadcast options include ITV and BBC in the UK, Globo and SporTV in Brazil, TyC Sports and TV Publica in Argentina, and RTVE/TVE in Spain.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Uruguay vs Spain at one of the approved operators — BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow — follow these steps:

Visit BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow and create or log into your account. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Uruguay vs Spain Group H match scheduled for June 26, 2026. Select your preferred market — match result, totals, or scorer markets. Enter your stake in the bet slip and confirm the odds displayed match those shown above. Review your bet slip carefully before submitting. Confirm your wager and retain your bet reference number. Watch the match on Fox Sports or your local broadcaster and track your bet in real time.

Responsible Gambling

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