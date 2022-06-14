Countries
Ukraine vs Ireland Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 25/1 Nations League Bet

Updated

19 hours ago

on

Ireland can make it two consecutive Nations League victories with a win against Ukraine on Tuesday, following on from Saturday’s historic 3-0 win against Scotland in Dublin.

Ukraine vs Ireland Bet Builder Free Bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 worth of free bets to use across their sportsbook. If you were to place the entirety of the bonus on our selections, customers would receive returns of £1,250!

  1. Click here to sign up to bet365.
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or more.
  3. You’ll then receive £50 worth of free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a registered user on bet365? There are a whole host of free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Ukraine vs Ireland Bet Builder Tips

Will Keane to Score Anytime @ 15/4 on bet365

Our first selection for the Ukraine vs Ireland bet builder is Wigan Athletic striker, League One champion and top scorer, Will Keane to score his first goal for Ireland in Poland on Tuesday.

With forwards Chiedozie Ogbene and Adam Idah missing out through injury, as well as Swansea City man Michael Obafemi a doubt for the encounter after picking up a groin injury at the weekend – we’re expecting Keane to start up front alongside Callum Robinson.

The 29-year-old scored 26 goals in 43 starts for Wigan in League One this season and gained promotion to the Championship alongside international teammate James McClean, as well as tallying seven assists.

Keane is yet to start in the new Nations League campaign for Ireland so far, but with all the injury turmoil, there is no better opportunity for the former Manchester United man to open his international account and get off the mark for the boys in green against Ukraine.

Jayson Molumby to be Booked @ 6/4 on bet365

For our second selection, we’re tipping West Brom midfielder Jayson Molumby to make his way into the referee’s book in Poland.

After a stunning performance against Scotland alongside Josh Cullen and Jason Knight in a midfield three, it looks like Stephen Kenny has finally found the winning formula in the middle of the park – and not surprisingly at all, this doesn’t include the ageing duo of Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane.

It seemed as if there wasn’t a blade of grass left on the Aviva Stadium pitch that wasn’t covered by Molumby at the weekend, who more than made up for the disappointing displays against Armenia and Ukraine previously.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to a booking, and when needed to take a foul for the team to prevent a quick counter-attack, look no further than Molumby.

Ireland to Win @ 7/2 on bet365

Our final selection to complete the bet builder is Ireland to win in Poland and get their revenge over Ukraine after their 1-0 defeat in Dublin last week.

Ireland are the team in form, and can go level on points with their opponents at the top of League B, Group 1 with three points on Tuesday evening.

There is still a lot to prove from Stephen Kenny and his side, after two consecutive defeats to open the Nations League campaign led many to question whether all the progress made throughout the last nine months was sustainable.

However, it looks as if Ireland have found their mojo again and we fancy the boys in green to take a huge victory back to Dublin and cap off their first round of Nations League fixtures on a much needed positive note.

Ukraine vs Ireland Bet Builder – 25/1 @ bet365

