With the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the 76ers selected Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky. Over his four seasons with Philadelphia, Maxey has gotten each year. While Joe Embiid missed time this season due to injury, Maxey stepped up and was the team’s #1 scoring option.

The 23-year-old proved he’s more than capable of being the star player for the 76ers. He proved that in the 2023-24 regular season and the playoffs. Philly knows they have a special talent in Maxey and they want to lock him up long-term. Per Sixers insider Keith Pompey, Tyrese Maxey is expected to sign a five-year, $205 million extension with the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey is expected to receive a well-deserved extension from the 76ers this offseason

The Sixers are expected to re-sign Tyrese Maxey to a five-year, $205-million deal, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/YqEsSkmwZU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2024



In four seasons with the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has played PG and SG. The former first-round pick has excelled in both roles. During the 2022-23 season, Maxey was an SG for the Sixers. At the time, James Harden was still with the team and was the starting PG. Still, Tyrese Maxey averaged (20.3) points, (2.9) rebounds, and (3.5) assists with Joel Embiid and James Harden having the ball far more often than him. Once Harden left the team and was not with the Sixers in 2023-24, Maxey began to truly flourish as a player.

This past season, Maxey played and started in 70 of the Sixers’ 82 games. Maxey averaged a career-high in points (25.7), rebounds (3.9), assists (6.2), and steals (1.0) per game. His (37.5) minutes per game was also a new career-high. That was enough for Maxey to earn his first all-star selection this past season. On top of that, he was the 2023-24 Most Improved Player of the Year. Undoubtedly the best season of Tyrese Maxey’s young career.

The Sixers are hoping to land one of these four players to pair alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, per @PompeyOnSixers (https://t.co/SaP989J8nz): Paul George

LeBron James

Jimmy Butler

Brandon Ingram pic.twitter.com/osREQ7GYi2 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 4, 2024



According to Keith Pompey, the Sixers want to add another star this offseason who can help them win a championship. Pompey listed Paul George, LeBron Jams, Jimmy Butler, and Brandon Ingram as potential targets. Would any of those player pair well alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid? This report by Pompey indicates the Sixers want to cash in on the championship window they have. However, the team would like to add another star to the roster to make that possible. That won’t be any easier after giving Maxey a five-year, $205 million deal.