Tyrese Haliburton Leaves Maddison Square Garden On Crutches After Nasty Fall

Olly Taliku
Indiana travelled to New York on Wednesday night to take on the Knicks and they lost not only the game, but also their best player as Tyrese Haliburton was forced to limp off the court after a nasty fall.

Tyrese Haliburton was forced to leave Maddison Square Garden on Wednesday night with crutches, after the Pacers star slipped on landing and injured his ankle.

The 22-year old was in clear discomfort after he slipped on landing with a heavy fall on his ankle and Haliburton didn’t immediately get up to defend as he struggled back to his feet.

There was just over 2 minutes left on the clock in the third when Haliburton had to exit the game, however the Pacers star man still scored 15 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists in his 27 minutes on the court, in yet another good game for the all star candidate.

Haliburton has already established himself as a strong candidate for all-star status this season, as the 6-foot-5 guard holds an average of 20.4 points, 10.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle provided an update on his star player to the media post match, but the signs don’t look so good for Tyrese.

“He’ll get looked at tomorrow closely.

“He’s walking out of Madison Square Garden on crutches, so I would guess his availability on Friday will be in question, and probably Saturday, too. But who knows.

Haliburton

“One of the great things about Tyrese is he has been banged up the last year and a half that he’s been with us and he always wants to play. He always wants to play, and it’s something that’s really helped our culture as a team. So we’ll hope for the best. We’re surely not going to put him in harm’s way.”

Haliburton is expected to miss both home fixtures this weekend against the Grizzlies and the Hawks while he awaits further assessment.

Olly Taliku
