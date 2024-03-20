Tyrese Haliburton has spent the better part of the last two seasons cementing himself as one of the future faces of the NBA. He has been named an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, and started off the 2023-24 campaign by having one of the highest statistical outputs of any player.

Haliburton Enduring Worst Shooting Slump Of His Career

Tyrese Haliburton over his last 5 games: 1/9 3PT

1/9 3PT

1/6 3PT

2/6 3PT

1/6 3PT 16.7% 3PT pic.twitter.com/z1FUsmtypn — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 19, 2024

But while he still leads the league in assists per game at 11.3, his recent shooting slump has become a cause for concern as the Indiana Pacers head into the most important part of the season.

Through the first 47 games that he played in 2023-24, Haliburton was averaging 21.4 points per contest on a solid three-point shooting percentage of 39.3%. He’s hit quite the rough patch over the last 3 weeks though, as he has seen his percentage drop down to an abysmal 16.9% on 7.2 attempts per game. He started off the month of March with back-to-back 0 for 6 contests, and has gone 1 for 9 in each of the past two.

It doesn’t appear to be all-too concerning for him now that the slump that has reached its 9th game. “It’s just a little slump right now,” Haliburton said prior to his most recent game. “All I’ve got to do is keep shooting, it will figure itself out.”

Pacers Trying To Stay Afloat In The East

Tyrese Haliburton stats since this moment : 17.3 PPG (-9.6)📉

3.8 RPG (-0.4)📉

10.9 APG (-1.3)📉

55.8% TS (-12.6)📉

31.1% 3PT (-13.0)📉 “Be humble”… pic.twitter.com/WcdCmB7Cqk — Bucks Muse (@BucksMuse) March 19, 2024

The Pacers would benefit greatly if he is able to figure things out. They currently sit with a record of 38-31, and are in the undesirable 7th position in the Eastern Conference. They are a half-game behind the falling 76ers, who are in the final non-Play-In spot, and just a half game up on the Heat in 8th. During the 9 game stretch in which Haliburton has been struggling, Indiana is 4-5.

He’ll have to try and snap out of his struggles while playing on the road. The next 5 games for the Pacers will be played away from Indiana, starting on Wednesday evening when they’re scheduled to take on the Pistons. They’ll endure a West Coast swing against the Warriors, Lakers, and Clippers, finishing with a game in Chicago to wrap up the trip.