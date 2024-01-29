At the 2021-22 trade deadline, the Kings and Pacers made a blockbuster deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana. He was picked 12th overall Sacramento, but was traded for all-star PF Domantas Sabonis. In two and a half seasons with the Pacers, Haliburton has worked his way to all-star status.

The 23-year-old has missed 10 of Indiana’s last 11 games due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain he suffered on January 8th. Haliburton has only played one game since then. Despite missing time, the Pacers are still 27-20. Good enough for 6th in the Eastern Conference. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pacers are optimistic about Haliburton playing on Tuesday vs. the Celtics.

Tyrese Haliburton is expected to play on Tuesday night vs. the Celtics

ESPN Sources: There’s optimism Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Haliburton — who was selected a starter in the All-Star Game — has missed 10 of the past 11 games with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/cuYeIxMkZT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2024



In the 34 games he has played this season, Tyrese Haliburton has been elite for the Pacers. He’s averaging (23.6) points, (4.1) rebounds, (1.1) steals, and a league-leading (12.6) assists per game. The Pacers are 20-14 in his 34 games. What’s alarming to some fans is that Haliburton continues to miss time with lingering injuries. Just last season, he missed 26 games due to injury. He’s already missed 13 this season with 35 games left to play.

This season, Haliburton was named an all-star for the second time in his career. Additionally, he was named an all-star starter for the first time as a pro. His play at PG has been incredible this season. That’s a huge reason why the Pacers decided to trade with the Raptors for all-star PF Pascal Siakam. Indiana wants to cash in on the championship window they believe they could have. Siakam has been a nice addition to the team. However, he’s only played in one game with Tyrese Haliburton.

“The plan is to play tomorrow for me. See how I feel in the morning when I wake up and that will kind of dictate that answer.” Tyrese Haliburton was full participant in practice today and talked about planning to return to the lineup for tomorrow’s @NBAonTNT matchup in Boston. pic.twitter.com/DwMRODvWum — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 29, 2024



The all-star pairing with get another chance to take the court together on Tuesday night in Boston. After missing 10 of Indiana’s last 11 games, Tyrese Haliburton is expected to play. Indiana has played the Celtics three times in 2023-24 and has a 2-1 season series lead. They’ll look to make it 3-1 on the season vs. Boston.