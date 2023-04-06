NFL

Tyreek Hill Says He Will Retire After 2025 NFL Season

Anthony R. Cardenas
Speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill has only been in Miami for a year, but he apparently isn’t planning on staying for all that long.

Hill made an appearance on SportsRadio 810 WHB in Kansas City on Wednesday morning, and he was asked a question about how many years he thinks he can play. He answered the question without hesitation.

Tyreek Hill Says He’ll Play 3 More Seasons In The NFL

Hill will be entering his second season with the Dolphins and eighth overall, but doesn’t see himself playing past the 2025 season or his 32nd birthday. He says that he plans on finishing out his current contract with the Dolphins, before heading into the “business side” of things.

Could the timing be just right? Much of what make Tyreek Hill nearly unstoppable is his blazing speed, which still places him at the top of the league. But father time could catch up with his legs, and even losing a half-step in the NFL can change the trajectory of a career. The early 30s are when guys start to see a noticeable, physical change.

He’ll have plenty of money to fall back on. Hill signed a 4-year, $120 million extension upon arriving in Miami, and he is scheduled to be one of the highest paid non-quarterbacks in the league over the next few years.

What Are Hill’s Plans For Retirement?

With Hill in the lineup, the Miami Dolphins’ offense turned into one of the most dynamic in the league during the 2022 season. He finished with career high marks in both catches and yards, more than 200 yards better than his previous high.

Paired with Jaylen Waddle, they presented one of the most lethal wide receiver combinations in the game, and helped quarterback Tua Tagovailoa make the jump to being one of the league’s statistical leaders. Miami will look to capitalize on their progress from last season as they build aspirations for 2023.

When asked exactly what his ideas are for his post-playing career, Hill said that he hopes to get into gaming, as he has already begun to use his platform to put together a project that he has in the works.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
