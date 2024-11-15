NFL

Tyreek Hill could need wrist surgery but it wouldn’t happen until the 2024 season is over

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic 1
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic 1

On MNF in Week 10, the Dolphins got a much-needed win. They were on the road vs. the Rams and came home with a 23-15 victory. Miami is 3-6 this season and needs to win consistently to have a shot at the postseason. Injuries have been a large part of the Dolphins’ offense in 2024. 

Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and had to miss four games on the IR. Additionally, All-Pro WR Tyrekk Hill has been nursing a wrist injury all season. That explains why his production has been down in 2024. On Thursday, Tyreek Hill told reporters that he could need surgery on his wrist. However, Hill said that would not happen until the 2024 season is over. He plans on finishing the season for Miami.

Tyreek Hill has been battling through a wrist injury all season for the Dolphins


In three seasons with the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill has only missed one game due to injury. He played all 17 games in 2022 and then 16 of 17 games in 2023. Hill has played all nine games in 2024 but his production is nowhere close to what it was the last two seasons. In his first two seasons with Miami, Hill averaged (106.5) yards per game. Additionally, his (112.4) led the NFL last season. Through nine games in 2024, Hill is averaging just (51.3) yards per game.

That is the second-lowest of his career since his rookie season in 2016. Against the Rams in Week 10, Hill had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown. It was only his second of the season after 20 combined over his last two seasons. The wrist injury has played a factor in Hill’s limited production in 2024. He’s had only one game with 100+ receiving yards in 2024 after averaging (112.4) yards per game last season. Hill is gutting it out and is playing through the wrist injury but it’s clear that it’s affecting his overall play. Miami still has eight regular season games left.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic 1
NFL

LATEST Tyreek Hill could need wrist surgery but it wouldn’t happen until the 2024 season is over

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 15 2024
Harrison Butker Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is headed to the IR with a knee injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 15 2024

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the only undefeated team at 9-0 this season. Kansas City has won several close games in 2024 and they have a tough matchup in…

rsz cj stroud
NFL
C.J. Stroud Determined To Stay Positive For The Texans After Back To Back Losses
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 15 2024

The Texans suffered back to back defeats to the Jets and Lions in weeks 9 & 10, but C.J. Stroud is determined to remain positive ahead of this weekend’s game…

Bo Nix Broncos pic
NFL
Denver’s Bo Nix was named Rookie of the Week for his performance vs. Kansas City
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 14 2024
Brian Robinson Commanders pic
NFL
Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) is active for the Commanders on TNF vs. the Eagles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 14 2024
D.K. Metcalf Seahawks pic
NFL
After missing two games with a knee injury, Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf is expected to return in Week 11
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 14 2024
Anthony Richardson Colts pic
NFL
Anthony Richardson has been named the Colts’ starting QB for the rest of the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 13 2024
Arrow to top