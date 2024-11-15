Tyreek Hill could need wrist surgery but it wouldn’t happen until the 2024 season is over

On MNF in Week 10, the Dolphins got a much-needed win. They were on the road vs. the Rams and came home with a 23-15 victory. Miami is 3-6 this season and needs to win consistently to have a shot at the postseason. Injuries have been a large part of the Dolphins’ offense in 2024.

Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and had to miss four games on the IR. Additionally, All-Pro WR Tyrekk Hill has been nursing a wrist injury all season. That explains why his production has been down in 2024. On Thursday, Tyreek Hill told reporters that he could need surgery on his wrist. However, Hill said that would not happen until the 2024 season is over. He plans on finishing the season for Miami.

Tyreek Hill has been battling through a wrist injury all season for the Dolphins

In three seasons with the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill has only missed one game due to injury. He played all 17 games in 2022 and then 16 of 17 games in 2023. Hill has played all nine games in 2024 but his production is nowhere close to what it was the last two seasons. In his first two seasons with Miami, Hill averaged (106.5) yards per game. Additionally, his (112.4) led the NFL last season. Through nine games in 2024, Hill is averaging just (51.3) yards per game.

That is the second-lowest of his career since his rookie season in 2016. Against the Rams in Week 10, Hill had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown. It was only his second of the season after 20 combined over his last two seasons. The wrist injury has played a factor in Hill’s limited production in 2024. He’s had only one game with 100+ receiving yards in 2024 after averaging (112.4) yards per game last season. Hill is gutting it out and is playing through the wrist injury but it’s clear that it’s affecting his overall play. Miami still has eight regular season games left.