Miami’s Tyreek Hill (wrist) is a game-time decision to play on Monday vs. the Rams

Zach Wolpin
Through their first eight games in 2024, the Miami Dolphins are 2-6. They are coming off a 30-27 loss to the Bills in Week 9. Miami is on the road on Monday to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams. The Dolphins are 0-2 since Tua Tagovailoa has returned from a concussion. 

Offensively, it’s been a struggle for Miami in 2024. All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill hasn’t had a 100-yard receiving game since Week 1. The 30-year-old has been dealing with a wrist injury nearly all season and he reaggravated it this week. That caused Hill to miss time at practice this week. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday that Hill is a true game-time decision to play on Monday vs. the Rams. Hill has not missed a game yet for Miami in 2024.

Tyreek Hill is a game-time decision for the Dolphins on MNF


After back-to-back seasons with 1,700+ receiving yards, Tyreek Hill is not enjoying the same success in 2024. Last season, his (112.4) yards per game led the league. Through eight games in 2024, he’s averaging (55.8) yards per game. That is the lowest of his career since his rookie season in 2016. For nearly the entire season, Hill has been dealing with a wrist injury and has been playing through it. The 30-year-old only has one touchdown on the season.

Against the Bills in Week 9, Hill had four catches on five targets for 80 yards and a long of 28. He’s had 70+ receiving yards in three of his eight games in 2024. That is uncharacteristic of the play we’ve seen from Hill over the last two seasons. At practice ahead of Week 10, the All-Pro reaggravated a wrist injury and had to miss practice. Hill is a game-time decision to play on Monday vs. the Rams. If Hill doesn’t play, Jaylen Waddle will become the WR1 vs. Los Angeles. In three seasons with the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill has only missed one game. We’ll see if he’s available to play on Monday vs. the Rams.

