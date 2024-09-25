Tyler Huntley could start for Miami in Week 4 if Skylar Thompson (ribs) is unable to play

Through three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins are 1-2. It took a walk-off 52-yard field goal for Miami to beat the Jaguars in Week 1. Since then, the Dolphins have lost two straight. In Week 2, Miami lost 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills. However, starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another scary concussion against Buffalo.

He had to be placed on the IR and will miss several games before he is cleared to return. For Week 3, the Dolphins turned to backup QB Skylar Thompson to play vs. the Seahawks. They lost 24-3 on the road and Thompson suffered what head coach Mike McDaniel called a “pretty painful” rib injury. Miami plays on MNF in Week 4 and there’s a chance Thompson misses the game. If that happens, the Dolphins will turn to QB Tyler Huntley to make his first start. Not ideal for the Dolphins to start 2024.

If Skylar Thompson cannot play in Week 4, Tyler Huntley will start for Miami

From @GMFB: A look at the QB situations for the #Packers (with Jordan Love return looming), the #Dolphins (Snoop this week?), and #Chargers (how short-handed will LAC be?). pic.twitter.com/hzh7grMb96 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2024



It’s Week 4 in the 2024 season and the Miami Dolphins could start their third different QB. The team is in a desperate situation right now and they have to keep their bases covered. Tua Tagovailoa is out with a concussion for at least the next three weeks, if not longer. Miami thought they could turn to QB Skylar Thompson in Week 4 but he struggled vs. the Seahawks. Additionally, Thompson suffered a rib injury in that loss to the Dolphins. Miami had to use practice squad QB Tim Boyle when Thompson went out.

Ahead of their Week 3 matchup vs. Seattle, the Dolphins signed QB Tyler Huntley off the Ravens practice squad. Huntley got his start with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 after going undrafted. Huntley has started at least one game in each of his last three seasons. All with the Ravens. Now, Huntley is with the Dolphins and he could be forced to start in Week 4 if Thompson is unavailable. This would be a quick turnaround for Huntley who joined the team less than two weeks ago. We’ll have to wait and see if Skylar Thompson is available in Week 4 or if the Dolphins will start Tyler “Snoop” Huntley.