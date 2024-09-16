NFL

Tyler Huntley is being signed off the Ravens practice squad to the Miami Dolphins active roster

Zach Wolpin
Sadly, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another nasty concussion on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The Pro Bowl QB is still meeting with doctors to determine what the next steps are. Media members around the league have mentioned that Tagovailoa could walk away from football. Nothing is final yet but we know that the former first-round pick had another brutal concussion vs. the Bills. 

Now that Tagoviloa is out until further notice, the Dolphins needed to make a move at QB. Backup QB Skylar Thompson was not someone the Dolphins could rely on long-term. That is why they signed QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley off Baltimore’s practice squad. Huntley was with the Ravens for the last four seasons and made nine starts in 20 games. He is now joining an explosive Miami offense that hopes to get back on track in Week 3.

The Dolphins have signed Tyler Huntley from the Ravens’ practice squad


Tyler “Snoop” Huntley was undrafted in 2019 out of Utah. He played four seasons collegiately at Utah. During his senior season, he led all of college football with an outstanding (73.1) completion percentage. After going undrafted, Huntley got his start with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. During his rookie season, Huntley played in two games and made zero starts. In 2021, Huntley played in seven games and made four starts for the Ravens. He was 1-3 in those starts, passing for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

With the Ravens in 2022, Huntley started another four games, this time going 2-2. After helping Baltimore stay on track while Lamar Jackson missed time, Huntley earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. Last season, the 26-year-old played in five games for the Ravens and made one start. He started the 2024 season on Baltimore’s practice squad but now he is with the Dolphins. Miami needed a competent QB who could help the team win. Backup Skylar Thompson was not capable of that and that’s why Huntley is now in Miami. Will Tyler Huntley start this Sunday vs. the Seahawks?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
