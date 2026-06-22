Turkey arrive at SoFi Stadium on June 25 with two defeats from two in Group D, already eliminated from knockout contention, while the United States need only a point to confirm their place in the last 32 as group winners. The Turkey vs United States World Cup 2026 prediction market has the hosts as clear favorites, with the best available price on a United States win sitting at +102. This matchup is the final act of Group D, and the stakes could not be more asymmetric.

The United States have collected six points from six, scoring six goals and conceding just one. Turkey have zero points, zero goals scored, and three conceded. The Turkey vs United States odds reflect that gap directly: Turkey are priced at +260 or better to win, a result that would be among the more significant upsets of the group stage. Mauricio Pochettino’s side enter this fixture with momentum, rhythm, and a home crowd at one of the tournament’s showcase venues behind them.

Why This Game Matters

For the United States, the objective is to confirm first place in Group D and, ideally, protect goal difference ahead of the knockout rounds. A win would seal top spot regardless of the Australia vs Paraguay result. For Turkey, the match is a pride-and-preparation exercise with no path to the knockout stage remaining. Vincenzo Montella’s side have failed to score in either of their two group games, and a positive result here would at least end the group on a more competitive note after losses to Australia and Paraguay.

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Our Pick

The United States to win this match is the headline Turkey vs United States pick, with the best available price of +102 at BetOnline representing fair value for a side that has won both group games without being particularly stretched. Turkey’s failure to score in either group fixture, combined with the United States’ home-crowd advantage at SoFi Stadium and a six-point head start going into Matchday 3, makes the hosts the clear selection.

Turkey vs United States: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Turkey’s World Cup 2026 campaign has been a sharp contrast to their UEFA qualifying form. They finished qualifying with six wins from eight matches, including a 6-1 away win over Bulgaria and a 2-2 draw away to Spain. Yet both group-stage performances at the tournament itself have been goalless and losing. Hakan Calhanoğlu, the captain and Inter Milan midfielder with 105 caps, has not been able to replicate his club form at this level, and the front line built around Kerem Aktürkoglu, Arda Güler, and Kenan Yildiz has produced nothing in the final third so far.

The United States have looked assured in both wins, beating Paraguay 4-1 on Matchday 1 and Australia 2-0 on Matchday 2. Folarin Balogun has scored twice at this tournament, and the team’s structure under Pochettino appears settled. Christian Pulisic, the squad’s most experienced attacking player with 86 caps and 33 international goals, provides a constant threat, while Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie give the midfield genuine defensive solidity. Playing in front of a home crowd at SoFi Stadium, the United States carry the form and the environment to close out the group with a third win.

The more interesting Turkey vs United States betting angle is whether Turkey can register even a single goal. Their tournament total of zero goals scored across 180 minutes of football is the defining context for the goals market. The over 2.5 line at -135 is heavily informed by the United States’ attacking output, not Turkey’s, and that asymmetry is worth accounting for in any correct score or goals pick.

Recent Form and Trends

Turkey last five matches:

Paraguay (H, World Cup): Lost 0-1

Australia (A, World Cup): Lost 0-2

Venezuela (N, Friendly): Won 2-1

North Macedonia (H, Friendly): Won 4-0

Kosovo (A, World Cup Qualifying): Won 1-0

Turkey’s pre-tournament friendly wins over Venezuela and North Macedonia now look misleading as competitive evidence. Both World Cup group games produced no goals and no points, and the step up in quality from qualifying opponents to international tournament football has been pronounced. The 0-2 loss to Australia, a side that entered the group as outsiders, was particularly concerning.

United States last five matches:

Australia (H, World Cup): Won 2-0

Paraguay (H, World Cup): Won 4-1

Germany (H, Friendly): Lost 1-2

Senegal (H, Friendly): Won 3-2

Portugal (H, Friendly): Lost 0-2

The United States’ two competitive World Cup results represent their best form in this tournament cycle. Both wins came against opponents with genuine qualifying credentials, and the 4-1 margin against Paraguay was the United States’ most convincing group-stage performance in recent editions. The pre-tournament friendly losses to Germany and Portugal provided useful context on squad depth without undermining the overall trajectory.

Turkey vs United States History and H2H Trends

These two sides have met five times, with the most recent fixture a June 2025 friendly played in the United States, which Turkey won 2-1. Prior to that, the United States won successive friendlies in 2010 and 2014, both by 2-1 scorelines. The historical head-to-head record is therefore close, with Turkey holding the edge in competitive meetings including a 2-1 win at the 2003 Confederations Cup. However, the context of this match, with the United States already qualified and playing in front of a home crowd with six points secured, makes historical friendly results a limited guide to the Turkey vs United States prediction. The 2025 friendly was the only meeting in the past 12 years, and neither side was in the same situation then as they are now.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Turkey’s squad arrived at this tournament with genuine attacking quality on paper. Arda Güler of Real Madrid is 21 years old and carries significant expectation as one of the headline younger players in European club football. Alongside him, Kenan Yildiz of Juventus and Kerem Aktürkoglu of Fenerbahce provide the attacking depth. The fact that none of this attacking talent has produced a goal in two World Cup appearances points to a collective tactical issue rather than individual absence. No specific injury news has been confirmed ahead of this match, but Vincenzo Montella faces clear selection decisions after back-to-back goalless performances.

For the United States, the squad appears in good health after two wins. Pochettino has options across the front line, with Pulisic, Balogun, Timothy Weah, and Ricardo Pepi all available. Giovanni Reyna has already scored once at this tournament, adding to the attacking depth. The more significant United States selection question is whether Pochettino rotates with the knockout stage in mind, given the group is already won. That possibility could open this game up slightly and is worth considering in the Turkey vs United States best bets calculations.

Expected Lineups

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Çaglar Söyüncü, Ferdi Kadioglu; Hakan Calhanoğlu (c), Kaan Ayhan; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Arda Güler, Kenan Yildiz; Kerem Aktürkoglu

United States (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna; Timothy Weah, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic (c)

Predicted lineups – squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Hakan Calhanoğlu and the United States’ midfield pairing of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie is the tactical axis this game turns on. Calhanoğlu, with 105 caps and 22 international goals, is Turkey’s primary creator and set-piece threat, and any Turkish build-up flows through him at Inter Milan’s regista role. Adams and McKennie, both playing at European club level with Bournemouth and Juventus respectively, have the energy and defensive discipline to press high and limit Calhanoğlu’s time on the ball. If the United States can neutralize Turkey’s captain in central midfield, Turkey’s route to a first tournament goal becomes significantly narrower, and the United States’ ability to transition quickly through Pulisic and Balogun becomes the game’s dominant factor.

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Main Pick: United States to Win

Best price: +102 at BetOnline. The United States have six points from six in Group D, have scored six goals and conceded one, and are playing at SoFi Stadium in front of a home crowd. Turkey have zero goals and zero points. The Turkey vs United States winner market has the hosts as narrow favorites in terms of price, but the underlying evidence points to a result in one direction.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals

Best price: -135 at BetOnline or Lucky Rebel. The United States scored four against Paraguay and two against Australia. Even allowing for possible rotation by Pochettino, Turkey’s defensive record (three goals conceded in two games) and the pressure to score for the first time in the tournament creates the conditions for an open final group game. The -135 price reflects the market’s confidence in this line.

Scorer Market: Folarin Balogun Anytime Scorer

Balogun has scored twice at this World Cup, making him the United States’ leading scorer at the tournament. At 24 years old and in form, he is the most direct route to a United States goal. Turkey have conceded in both group games, and Balogun’s movement in the penalty area against central defenders is the United States’ clearest finishing threat after Pulisic.

Best Value Pick: Turkey to Score

At the right price, Turkey finding the net in this match carries some appeal simply because they are under no defensive pressure with elimination confirmed. Montella is likely to set up with more attacking intent, and the United States may rotate with one eye on the knockout round. It is not a strong pick at short prices, but worth monitoring in the Turkey vs United States picks market if the line moves favorably before kickoff.

Betting Odds and Lines

The following Turkey vs United States betting odds were current at the time of writing. Turkey vs United States odds are available across all three approved operators.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Turkey +260 +255 +250 Draw +300 +290 +328 United States -105 -110 -106

Totals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -135 -135 -143 Under 2.5 +110 +115 +112

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Turkey vs United States kicks off at 7:00 PM local time on June 25, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers have the match on ITV and BBC. Australian coverage is on SBS and Optus Sport, while German viewers can watch on ARD, ZDF, or MagentaTV.

How to Bet

Placing a bet on Turkey vs United States is a straightforward process with any of the three approved operators.

Choose a sportsbook from BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the sportsbook’s registration or login page. Create an account or log in if you already have one. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Select the Turkey vs United States match from the Group D fixture list. Choose your market, such as match result, over/under goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake and review your bet slip. Confirm the bet before kickoff at 7:00 PM on June 25.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves risk, and no outcome is guaranteed. Anyone who feels that their gambling is becoming a problem should contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, visit the Gamblers Anonymous website at www.gamblersanonymous.org, or use the resources available at the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. Bet only with money set aside for entertainment, and never chase losses.