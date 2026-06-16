Turkey and Paraguay meet at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on June 19, with both sides already on the backfoot after opening-day losses. Turkey are a narrow favorite at +105, with Paraguay available at +320 with leading operators.

Turkey fell 2-0 to Australia in their opener, leaving them with zero points and a -2 goal difference. Paraguay were beaten 4-1 by co-hosts United States, sitting bottom of Group D on goal difference alone. Both nations need a result desperately, which shapes this as a more open contest than the moneyline suggests. The Turkey vs Paraguay betting odds reflect a modest Turkish advantage, but the margin between these sides is thin.

Why This Game Matters

With the United States on three points and Australia also on three, the arithmetic is straightforward: a draw leaves both Turkey and Paraguay needing results in the final matchday that depend on other teams. A win here guarantees the victor remains in contention heading into the final group fixture and opens a route to the knockout rounds as a third-placed qualifier. For Paraguay, who have not appeared at a World Cup since 2010, simply competing is notable, but manager G. Alfaro’s side arrived with ambitions beyond sentiment. Turkey, back at the World Cup for the first time since 2002, face the same binary calculation. Lose here and the group stage ends with a whimper rather than a fight.

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Our Pick

Turkey to win at +105 with BetOnline, backed by their superior recent scoring form and the quality of their attacking options across the squad. At near-even money, the Turkish advantage in individual quality makes the price acceptable given the urgency both teams carry into this fixture.

Turkey vs Paraguay: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Turkey qualified automatically through UEFA with a record of 6 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss across eight qualifying matches, scoring 19 goals in the process. Coach Vincenzo Montella has built a squad that blends experienced internationals, including Hakan Calhanoğlu (105 caps, 22 goals) and Merih Demiral, alongside younger talents such as Arda Guler (21) of Real Madrid and Kenan Yildiz (21) of Juventus. Turkey’s attacking depth is the most credible argument for the moneyline. Kerem Akturkoglu leads the squad’s recent scoring charts, and with both Guler and Yildiz capable of creating from wide positions, Paraguay’s defense faces a genuine test of quality.

Paraguay qualified through CONMEBOL with 3 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss across six matches, a solid return that ended a 16-year World Cup absence. The squad includes Miguel Almiron (76 caps, 10 goals) in midfield, Antonio Sanabria up front, and Julio Enciso as a creative threat from wide areas. Paraguay’s defensive unit, anchored by Gustavo Gomez (89 caps) and Junior Alonso (71 caps), carries significant experience. However, the 4-1 opening defeat to the United States exposed vulnerabilities under sustained pressure, and Turkey’s midfield, led by Calhanoğlu, is capable of applying exactly that kind of pressure.

The Turkey vs Paraguay prediction hinges on which side adapts faster to the must-win context. Turkey’s European squad depth suggests they have more answers in reserve, but Paraguay’s low-block resilience during CONMEBOL qualifying, where they conceded only three goals in six matches, means this will not be straightforward. The Turkish moneyline at +105 reflects a genuine contest rather than a mismatch.

Recent Form & Trends

Turkey Last Five

Australia (A): Lost 0-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Venezuela (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

North Macedonia (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Kosovo (A): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup Qualification)

Romania (H): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup Qualification)

Turkey’s pre-tournament friendlies, including a 4-0 win over North Macedonia and a 2-1 win over Venezuela, demonstrated attacking fluency, but the 0-2 defeat to Australia on matchday one introduced doubt about the defensive structure at this level. The four wins prior to that were all by a single goal or more, suggesting a team capable of grinding results while also showing attacking intent when the occasion demands.

Paraguay Last Five

United States (A): Lost 1-4 (FIFA World Cup)

Nicaragua (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Morocco (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Greece (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Mexico (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Paraguay’s form before the tournament opener was encouraging, with wins over Nicaragua, Greece, and Mexico helping build confidence. The 4-1 loss to the United States was a heavy setback and raised questions about their ability to handle high-tempo opponents. Nicaragua’s opposition quality was modest, which limits how much weight the 4-0 win carries. The Turkey vs Paraguay score prediction must account for Paraguay’s tendency to concede in bunches once the defensive shape is broken.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella has a fully announced 26-man squad available and no suspensions following the first group match. The side’s attacking resources remain intact, with Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, and Kerem Akturkoglu all fit and competing for starting places. Hakan Calhanoğlu remains the fulcrum of the midfield, with his range of passing and set-piece delivery central to Turkey’s attacking patterns. The goalkeeper position is competitive, with Altay Bayindir (Manchester United) and Ugurcan Cakir (Galatasaray) providing options, though neither collected a clean sheet against Australia.

Paraguay manager G. Alfaro named his 26-man squad in May 2026 and has no reported suspensions ahead of this fixture. Gustavo Gomez and Junior Alonso are expected to continue in central defense despite the heavy defeat to the United States. Midfielders Miguel Almiron and Diego Gomez add creativity in transition, while Julio Enciso provides a threat from wide positions. Antonio Sanabria is the most likely central striker option for Alfaro’s side. No significant injury concerns have been flagged within the traveling party.

Expected Lineups

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Müldür, Demiral, Soüyncü, Kadioglu; Calhanoğlu, Özcan; Yildiz, Güler, Akturkoglu; Kahveci. Predicted lineup – squads to be confirmed.

Paraguay (4-4-2): Gatito Fernandez; Caceres, Gomez, Junior Alonso, Alderete; Sosa, Cubas, Almiron, Enciso; Sanabria, Kaku. Predicted lineup – squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Hakan Calhanoğlu and Paraguay’s midfield screen of Andres Cubas and Miguel Almiron shapes the outcome more than any individual duel elsewhere on the pitch. Calhanoğlu, operating across 105 caps and with 22 international goals, acts as Turkey’s primary distributor and set-piece threat. Paraguay’s qualifying midfield conceded only three goals in six CONMEBOL matches, relying on compact defensive blocks. If Alfaro sets Cubas to man-mark Calhanoğlu and uses Almiron’s energy to disrupt Turkey’s rhythm in transition, Paraguay can frustrate. If Turkey’s midfield wins that battle early, Guler and Yildiz have the technical quality to expose the wide channels behind Paraguay’s defensive line.

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Turkey to Win (+105, BetOnline): Turkey’s squad quality edges Paraguay’s across most positions, and the urgency of a must-win group game suits Montella’s direct approach. At near-even money, the Turkish moneyline represents fair value against a Paraguay side that conceded four goals in their opening fixture. The Turkey vs Paraguay best bets case rests on Calhanoğlu’s influence and the creativity of Guler and Yildiz in the final third.

Under 2.5 Goals (-122 best available): Both sides conceded in their openers, but the pressure of elimination raises defensive caution. Paraguay allowed four against the United States but kept clean sheets in qualifying, while Turkey’s recent wins were largely tight affairs. The Turkey vs Paraguay picks for the totals market lean toward a controlled, low-scoring contest shaped by mutual necessity. The under 2.5 line at -122 reflects the bookmakers’ own read of the likely tempo.

Kerem Akturkoglu Anytime Scorer (price to be confirmed at your preferred operator): Akturkoglu leads Turkey’s recent scoring charts and provides width and direct running that tests full-backs. With 15 international goals across 52 caps, he is the most reliable finishing option in Montella’s attack, and a match where Turkey need a goal creates conditions for his involvement late in the game.

Julio Enciso Anytime Scorer (price to be confirmed at your preferred operator): Enciso is Paraguay’s primary creative outlet and has shown a strong scoring record from wide positions. His energy in transition makes him a threat whenever Paraguay win the ball in the Turkish half. The Turkey vs Paraguay picks card is strengthened by including a Paraguay scorer option to cover the possibility that Alfaro’s side take an early lead and change the game’s shape.

Betting Odds & Lines

The table below sets out the Turkey vs Paraguay betting odds across the three approved operators for this fixture.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Turkey Win +105 +105 +104 Draw +230 +230 +235 Paraguay Win +280 +250 +285

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Turkey vs Paraguay kicks off at 8:00 PM local time (UTC-7) on June 19, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. US viewers can watch the match live on Fox Sports and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can access coverage through CTV, TSN, and RDS. UK audiences can follow proceedings on ITV or BBC. The match is also broadcast in Australia on SBS and Optus Sport.

How to Bet

Accounts at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow are all active for this fixture. The steps below outline a straightforward process for placing a match bet.

Open your account at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section. Select the Turkey vs Paraguay match from the Group D schedule. Choose your market: match result, totals, or player scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Confirm the odds shown match the prices listed in the table above. Submit the bet and retain your confirmation reference. Check the broadcast schedule to follow the match live and verify the result.

Responsible Gambling

Betting carries financial risk and no outcome is guaranteed. Anyone experiencing difficulties with gambling behavior can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Always bet within your means and only with funds you can afford to lose.