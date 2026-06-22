Tunisia vs Netherlands World Cup 2026 predictions point firmly in one direction: the Netherlands are heavy favorites at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on June 25, with Ronald Koeman’s side priced as short as -670 to secure top spot in Group F. Tunisia sit bottom of the group with zero points from two matches and a -8 goal difference, while the Netherlands have four points and need only a point to guarantee finishing first.

The Tunisia vs Netherlands odds reflect a stark gap in class and form. The Dutch crushed Sweden 5-1 in their second group game after drawing 2-2 with Japan in the opener, giving them the goal difference to move top if results go their way. Tunisia conceded nine goals across their two losses and arrive in Kansas City under emergency management after a mid-tournament coaching change.

Why This Game Matters

Netherlands lead Group F with four points heading into Matchday 15, needing just a draw to finish top regardless of the Japan vs Sweden result. Tunisia are already eliminated from Round of 16 contention mathematically and play for pride and a first World Cup goal from open play at this tournament. The Dutch, who reached the quarter-finals in 2022, have genuine ambitions of going deep in 2026 and will want a clean sheet and a convincing margin to carry positive momentum into the knockout stage.

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Our Pick

Netherlands to win, priced at -670 with BetOnline, is the standout call, backed by a Tunisia side that has conceded nine goals in two games and is now operating under a coaching change mid-tournament. At the best available price of +100 on Over 3.25 goals with BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, the goals market also offers a reasonable angle given both teams’ recent scoring patterns.

Tunisia vs Netherlands: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Tunisia’s World Cup 2026 campaign has unraveled at pace. A 5-1 defeat to Sweden on June 14 was followed by a 4-0 loss to Japan on June 20, leaving them bottom of Group F with a goal difference of -8. Their qualifying run told a completely different story: six wins from six, 16 goals scored, none conceded, topping their CAF group in what was a historic unbeaten and shutout qualifying campaign. The gap between that performance level and what has unfolded in the United States has been severe, and the managerial change mid-tournament adds further disruption ahead of this final group game.

Netherlands come into this fixture in far better shape. Ronald Koeman’s side qualified with a 6W 2D 0L record, scoring 27 goals in eight matches. Their opening draw with Japan was followed by a dominant 5-1 win over Sweden that demonstrated genuine attacking depth. Memphis Depay (32), with 55 international goals, and Cody Gakpo (27), with 21 international goals, give the Dutch a consistent goal threat at the top end of the pitch, and Virgil van Dijk (34) anchors a defense that conceded only three times across their two group games.

The Tunisia vs Netherlands prediction rests on Netherlands controlling the game from the first whistle. With nothing to lose, Tunisia may press higher up the pitch under new management, but that could expose them further at the back against a Dutch attack that has already scored seven times in this group stage. The Netherlands have the quality and the motivation to win comfortably and should not be taken off the ball easily.

Recent Form & Trends

Tunisia’s last five competitive and non-competitive results heading into this match:

Japan (H): Lost 0-4 – FIFA World Cup

Sweden (A): Lost 1-5 – FIFA World Cup

Belgium (A): Lost 0-5 – Friendly

Austria (A): Lost 0-1 – Friendly

Canada (A): Drew 0-0 – Friendly

Tunisia have not won in their last five matches, conceding 15 goals across that run. Even the pre-tournament friendlies offered warning signs, with a 5-0 loss to Belgium among the results, though friendly outcomes carry limited predictive weight for form assessment.

Netherlands’ last five matches:

Sweden (H): Won 5-1 – FIFA World Cup

Japan (H): Drew 2-2 – FIFA World Cup

Uzbekistan (N): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Algeria (H): Lost 0-1 – Friendly

Ecuador (H): Drew 1-1 – Friendly

The Netherlands’ competitive form at this tournament is the relevant barometer. Two games, four points, seven goals scored – and their only dropped points came against a Japan side currently sitting second in Group F with four points of their own, demonstrating that draw was against credible opposition. The 5-1 win over Sweden removed any doubt about the Dutch attacking output.

Tunisia vs Netherlands History & H2H Trends

These sides have met three times in total, all in friendly competition. The most recent meeting was a 1-1 draw in Tunis in February 2009. Before that, a 2-2 draw in January 1994. The only previous result that shows a clear Dutch superiority was a 4-0 win for the Netherlands in April 1978. There is no competitive head-to-head record between these nations, making this World Cup group stage encounter their first meaningful clash. The historical sample is too thin to draw firm tactical conclusions, though the 1978 result aligns directionally with the current form gap.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Tunisia’s primary disruption heading into this match is not an injury but a managerial one. Sabri Lamouchi was dismissed after the opening group game, with Herve Renard brought in as emergency replacement. That kind of mid-tournament change introduces uncertainty around team shape, selection philosophy, and player morale. Ellyes Skhiri (31, Eintracht Frankfurt), Tunisia’s most-capped outfield player in the squad with 83 caps, will be expected to anchor the midfield regardless of the setup. Hannibal Mejbri (23, Burnley) and Anis Ben Slimane (25, Norwich City) are the primary creative options, though neither has been able to provide a platform for attack in this tournament.

For the Netherlands, no significant injury concerns are reported from their camp ahead of this fixture. Frenkie de Jong (29, Barcelona) and Ryan Gravenberch (24, Liverpool) form a well-drilled midfield combination under Koeman’s system. Tijjani Reijnders (27, Manchester City), who has seven international goals in 32 caps, offers a goal threat from midfield, and Denzel Dumfries (30, Inter Milan) provides a consistent attacking option from right back. The Netherlands have squad depth to rotate and rest players for the knockout stage while still fielding a team capable of beating Tunisia comfortably.

Tunisia’s defensive record at this tournament – nine goals conceded in two games – creates real concern. Montassar Talbi (28, Lorient) has 64 caps and is the most experienced member of the back line, but the unit has been repeatedly exposed for pace and organisation. Omar Rekik (24, Maribor) scored Tunisia’s only goal of the tournament so far, a lone bright spot in a bleak group stage picture.

Expected Lineups

Tunisia (4-3-3): Aymen Dahmen; Yan Valery, Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Ali Abdi; Ellyes Skhiri (c), Hannibal Mejbri, Anis Ben Slimane; Elias Achouri, Firas Chaouat, Elias Saad

Netherlands (4-3-3): Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk (c), Micky van de Ven, Nathan Ake; Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

Predicted XIs – squads to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The central duel of this fixture is Netherlands’ midfield against Tunisia’s defensive structure. Tijjani Reijnders (27, Manchester City) arrives with seven international goals in 32 caps and the ability to arrive late into dangerous areas, which is precisely the kind of movement Tunisia’s backline has struggled to track in this tournament. Paired with Frenkie de Jong’s passing range and Teun Koopmeiners’ pressing intensity, the Dutch midfield three should be able to dictate territory and create space on the flanks for Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen. Tunisia’s Ellyes Skhiri will be tasked with disrupting that flow, but with 83 caps and limited support around him in this group stage, the task is significant.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Pick 1 – Netherlands to Win @ -670 (BetOnline)

The Netherlands are the most straightforward Tunisia vs Netherlands pick on the board. They have four points, a +4 goal difference, seven goals scored in the group stage, and a Tunisia side in freefall across them. The -670 price at BetOnline is short, but the underlying case is as clear as any match at this World Cup.

Pick 2 – Over 3.25 Goals @ +100 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel)

Netherlands have scored five goals in their most recent group game and seven across two matches. Tunisia have conceded nine in the same period. The Over 3.25 line at +100 with BetOnline and Lucky Rebel prices in only modest additional scoring, and the match conditions – with Tunisia having nothing to lose tactically – point toward an open game. The best available price for Over 3.25 goals makes this one of the more attractive Tunisia vs Netherlands best bets on the card.

Pick 3 – Cody Gakpo to Score Anytime

Cody Gakpo (27, Liverpool) carries 21 international goals in 50 caps and has been sharp in this tournament. Against a Tunisia defense that has conceded in bulk across both group games, Gakpo’s movement from a wide left position gives him repeated opportunities to cut inside onto his stronger foot. This is among the Tunisia vs Netherlands picks worth considering at any reasonable anytime scorer price.

Betting Odds & Lines

The following moneyline odds for Tunisia vs Netherlands are drawn from the three approved sportsbooks as of the latest price snapshot.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Tunisia +2300 +2200 +2000 Draw +800 +700 +850 Netherlands -900 -800 -750

Best available moneyline price for a Netherlands win is -670 across the market. Tunisia’s best available win price is +2300 with BetOnline. The draw is available at a best of +850 with BetNow.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Tunisia vs Netherlands kicks off at 6:00 PM local time (UTC-5) on June 25, 2026, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch on ITV or BBC. Canadian audiences can find the game on CTV, TSN, or RDS. Australian viewers should check SBS or Optus Sport. The Netherlands’ domestic broadcaster is NOS.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Tunisia vs Netherlands, follow these steps using any of the three approved sportsbooks – BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow:

Create or log into an account at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the soccer or football section of the sportsbook. Select FIFA World Cup 2026 from the competition list. Find Tunisia vs Netherlands under Group F – Matchday 15. Choose the market: moneyline, totals, or player props. Enter the stake amount in the bet slip. Review the bet slip to confirm selection and odds before placing. Submit the wager and retain a record of the bet confirmation.

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