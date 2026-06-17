Tunisia vs Japan World Cup 2026 predictions center on a must-win Group F clash at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on June 20, with kickoff set for 10 PM local time. Tunisia opened the tournament with a 5-1 loss to Sweden and face elimination without a result, while Japan drew 2-2 with the Netherlands and need a win to strengthen their grip on qualification. Japan are the strong favorites at -187 on the best available price.

Japan enter this fixture with the superior form and the superior head-to-head record. Tunisia conceded five goals in their opener after losing their coach and turning to Herve Renard on the eve of the tournament. The betting market reflects the gulf clearly: Japan are priced around -187 to win, with the draw at +325 and Tunisia as long as +650 to claim all three points.

Why This Game Matters

Tunisia must win here or face a near-certain group-stage exit at a seventh World Cup appearance, having never progressed to the knockout rounds in any of their previous six tournaments. Japan sit second in Group F on one point after their opening draw with the Netherlands and a victory would move them to four points, placing strong pressure on the Netherlands and Sweden in the remaining fixtures. Three points for Japan would all but confirm their passage into the last 32, while a Tunisia win would completely reopen the group and set up a dramatic final round of fixtures.

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Our Pick

Japan to win is the headline bet at -187 with BetOnline, backed by a vastly superior recent record, four head-to-head victories against Tunisia in five all-time meetings, and a squad built around elite European club players who demonstrated they can compete with the Netherlands in Matchday 1. At -187, the price still reflects genuine value given Tunisia’s chaotic tournament preparation, their 5-1 opening defeat, and the fact that Japan’s squad depth and tactical flexibility give Hajime Moriyasu multiple routes to a win.

Tunisia vs Japan: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

Tunisia’s tournament has unraveled before it properly began. The 5-1 defeat to Sweden was followed immediately by the dismissal of head coach Sabri Lamouchi, making him the first coach sacked after a single World Cup match. Veteran French coach Herve Renard has been appointed for the remainder of the tournament, bringing urgency to an already fractured camp. Tunisia’s qualifying campaign was dominant by African standards, winning all six CAF matches and conceding no goals, but those opponents were significantly below the level of Sweden and Japan, and the step up in quality has been stark.

Japan, under Hajime Moriyasu in his second World Cup cycle, showed exactly the composure and resilience that has defined this generation of Japanese football. Trailing 2-1 against the Netherlands, they produced substitute goals from Keito Nakamura and Daichi Kamada to rescue a point. The squad contains experienced European-based players including Wataru Endo at Liverpool, Ritsu Doan at Eintracht Frankfurt, and Takefusa Kubo at Real Sociedad. This depth gives Moriyasu the luxury of rotating without losing quality, which matters heading into a second group game against an opponent in disarray.

The Tunisia vs Japan prediction points firmly toward a Japan win. Tunisia’s defensive structure was torn apart by Sweden’s pace and pressing, and Japan’s attacking midfield options pose a similar threat. Renard has a reputation for defensive organization, but rebuilding a team’s shape in fewer than 48 hours between a heavy defeat and a training session is a significant challenge at World Cup level.

Recent Form and Trends

Tunisia Recent Form

Sweden (A): Lost 1-5 (FIFA World Cup, June 14, 2026)

Belgium (A): Lost 0-5 (Friendly, June 6, 2026)

Austria (A): Lost 0-1 (Friendly, June 1, 2026)

Canada (A): Drew 0-0 (Friendly, March 31, 2026)

Haiti (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly, March 28, 2026)

Tunisia have lost four of their last five matches, conceding 12 goals across those defeats against Belgium and Sweden alone. The pre-tournament warmup results against Austria and Belgium signaled a team struggling for cohesion, and those concerns materialized in full against Sweden. Their only win in five came against Haiti in a neutral-venue friendly.

Japan Recent Form

Netherlands (A): Drew 2-2 (FIFA World Cup, June 14, 2026)

Iceland (H): Won 1-0 (Friendly, May 31, 2026)

England (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly, March 31, 2026)

Scotland (A): Won 1-0 (Friendly, March 28, 2026)

Bolivia (H): Won 3-0 (Kirin Cup, November 18, 2025)

Japan are unbeaten in their last five matches and have beaten England away from home and drawn with the Netherlands at World Cup level. Three consecutive 1-0 wins before the tournament underlined a team capable of grinding out results, while the 2-2 against the Netherlands showed they have the attacking quality to come from behind against top-tier opposition.

Tunisia vs Japan History and H2H Trends

These two sides have met five times in total, with Japan winning four of those encounters and Tunisia claiming their only victory at the 2022 Kirin Cup, a 3-0 win in a friendly context. The most significant meeting came at the 2002 FIFA World Cup group stage, where Japan beat Tunisia 2-0 in Osaka. The historical record favors Japan clearly and reinforces the direction of the current Tunisia vs Japan betting odds.

Date Competition Home Away Score June 14, 2022 Kirin Cup Japan Tunisia 0-3 March 27, 2015 Kirin Challenge Cup Japan Tunisia 2-0 October 8, 2003 Friendly Tunisia Japan 0-1 June 14, 2002 FIFA World Cup Japan Tunisia 2-0 October 13, 1996 Friendly Japan Tunisia 1-0

Japan’s only defeat across five meetings came in a friendly in 2022, and they have never lost to Tunisia in a competitive fixture. In their sole World Cup encounter, Japan were dominant in a 2-0 group-stage win.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Tunisia’s squad is in flux following the managerial change. Herve Renard’s appointment brings tactical experience at major tournaments, having won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and Ivory Coast, but his preparation time is minimal. Ellyes Skhiri, who holds 83 caps and leads the midfield for Tunisia, carries the responsibility of organizing a unit that shipped five goals against Sweden. Defender Omar Rekik scored Tunisia’s only goal of the tournament so far and will likely retain his place.

Japan have no reported injury concerns heading into this match. Moriyasu has a full squad available and demonstrated against the Netherlands that he is willing to use substitutes as impact players, with both Nakamura and Kamada scoring after coming off the bench. Wataru Endo, the captain with 73 caps and experience at Liverpool, anchors the midfield and is expected to start. The squad contains multiple players with significant European club experience, giving Moriyasu flexibility across every line.

Tunisia’s attacking options are limited relative to Japan’s quality. Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley offers energy in midfield, and Anis Ben Slimane of Norwich City could provide creativity, but the forward line lacks the pace and movement to consistently threaten Japan’s defenders. Tunisia’s best hope likely rests on set pieces and counterattacks, which requires the defensive organization that was absent against Sweden.

Expected Lineups

Tunisia (4-3-3): Dahmen; Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi; Skhiri (c), Ben Slimane, Mejbri; Achouri, Chaouat, Saad.

Japan (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki; Sugawara, Itakura, Ito, Nagatomo; Endo (c), Tanaka; Kubo, Kamada, Doan; Ueda.

Predicted lineups based on squad availability and opening-match selections. Final squads to be confirmed by team managements ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The battle between Japan’s midfield trio and Tunisia’s Ellyes Skhiri is the axis on which this game turns. Skhiri, with 83 caps and the armband for Tunisia, faces the challenge of shielding a defense that was repeatedly exposed against Sweden’s runners. Japan’s Daichi Kamada, who scored once in the Netherlands draw and has five goals in recent form, thrives in the space between lines, and Wataru Endo’s positional discipline at Liverpool means Japan can press high without leaving gaps behind. If Skhiri is isolated or dragged out of position, Japan’s attacking midfield quality will expose a Tunisia backline that has conceded six goals in two recent matches against Belgium and Sweden.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

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Japan to Win @ -187 (BetOnline). This is the main Tunisia vs Japan pick and the clearest bet on the board. Japan are unbeaten in four of their last five meetings against Tunisia, won their only competitive World Cup encounter 2-0, and arrive in this game in far better shape tactically and psychologically. Tunisia are without their original coach six days into the tournament and have conceded 10 goals across two recent matches. BetOnline offers Japan at -205, Lucky Rebel at -190, and BetNow at -195, with the best available price of -187 representing the optimal entry point.

Over 2.5 Goals @ +117 (BetOnline). The Tunisia vs Japan score prediction leans toward a multi-goal game based on both teams’ recent patterns. Tunisia conceded five against Sweden and five against Belgium, and Japan showed against the Netherlands that they are capable of producing two goals in a single match. Japan scored twice in their World Cup opener and Tunisia’s defense has shown clear structural vulnerabilities. The best over 2.5 price of +117 at BetOnline makes this a worthwhile secondary bet alongside the Japan win.

Daichi Kamada Anytime Scorer. Kamada has scored five times in recent form and found the net in Japan’s opening World Cup match against the Netherlands. He operates in the role most likely to yield chances against a disorganized Tunisia midfield and has shown tournament form across multiple competitions. While anytime scorer odds were not available at time of writing, Kamada represents the most consistent scoring threat in Japan’s lineup based on his recent record.

Betting Odds and Lines

The following Tunisia vs Japan betting odds are drawn from three approved operators and reflect the best available prices at the time of writing.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Tunisia Win +650 +600 +600 Draw +310 +310 +300 Japan Win -205 -190 -195

Best available price on Japan to win is -187. Best available price on Tunisia to win is +650. Best available price on the draw is +325.

Total Goals BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +117 +115 +114 Under 2.5 -137 -135 -130

Best available price on Over 2.5 goals is +117 at BetOnline. Best available price on Under 2.5 is -130 at BetNow.

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Tunisia vs Japan is broadcast live in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Kickoff is at 10:00 PM local time (UTC-6) on June 20, 2026, at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico. International viewers can access the match on TyC Sports and TV Publica in Argentina, Globo and SporTV in Brazil, CTV, TSN, and RDS in Canada, TF1 and beIN Sports in France, ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV in Germany, ITV and BBC in the United Kingdom, RTE and Virgin Media in Ireland, NOS in the Netherlands, and RTVE and TVE in Spain.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Tunisia vs Japan at one of the approved operators, follow these steps.

Choose a sportsbook: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow are the approved operators for this fixture. Navigate to the sportsbook’s website or mobile app and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete the identity verification process as required by the operator. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method, including credit card, bank transfer, or cryptocurrency where available. Search for the Tunisia vs Japan match in the soccer or FIFA World Cup section of the sportsbook. Select your preferred market: match result, total goals, or player scorer markets. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming the bet slip. Confirm the bet and retain your bet reference number for tracking purposes.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and is not a guaranteed source of income. Anyone placing bets on Tunisia vs Japan or any other fixture should only wager amounts they can afford to lose. If gambling is causing concern for yourself or someone you know, support is available through the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org, and the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. Set limits before placing any bet and seek help early if betting habits become difficult to control.