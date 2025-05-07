The 2025 Truist Championship tee times have been officially confirmed, with some interesting groups on the opening two days of PGA Tour action on Thursday and Friday at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania.

After winning The Masters last months and completing the career Grand Slam, Rory McIlroy is back in action this week on the PGA Tour for the first time since in an individual capacity.

The Northern Irishman did of course team up with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic a fortnight ago, but the 2025 Truist Championship will be his first competitive solo start since winning his fifth major championship and first Green Jacket.

The rest of the Truist Championship field is stacked too, with the majority of the world’s best players in action. This includes the likes of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele to name but a few.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who won the CJ Cup last week on a score of -31, has opted against playing this week, instead taking a week off prior to next week’s 107th PGA Championship instead.

In total there are 72 players teeing it up for Round 1 on Thursday at Philadelphia Cricket Club, aiming to win the sixth elevated PGA Tour event.

All 72 players competing this week will be in with a chance of winning a large portion of the $20m Truist Championship prize money on offer this week.

One of them is five-time major winner and defending champion Rory McIlroy, who has been grouped with Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas for the first 36 holes.

They kickstart their Truist Championship campaign off at 12.26pm (ET) on Thursday from the first tee, with an 11.20am start time on Friday for Round 2 from the 10th tee.

Interesting Feature Groups At 2025 Truist Championship Including Collin Morikawa With Viktor Hovland & Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele With Hideki Matsuyama

There are some interesting feature groups on Thursday and Friday at the 2025 Truist Championship, teeing off on both the first and 10th holes in three-balls.

Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele is one of them, as he gets his first 18 holes underway in a three-ball with Hideki Matsuyama and Akshay Bhatia at 12.48pm from the 10th hole. They then tee off at 11.42am on Friday for their second round from the first tee.

Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Wyndham Clark is another of the Truist Championship featured groups for the first 36 holes. They tee off at 12.37pm from the first tee on Thursday, with an 11.31am start time on Friday from the 10th hole.

Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has been partnered with Europe Ryder Cup heroes Shane Lowry and Justin Rose for their opening two rounds, teeing off at 12.26pm (ET) on Thursday from the 10th tee and 11.20am on Friday from the first hole.

The full Truist Champiosnhip tee times have been listed below for this week’s PGA Tour golf event at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania.

Full Truist Championship Tee Times For Round 1 & Round 2 (ET)

Thursday – Round 1 (1st Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group 11:09 am Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens 11:20 am Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge 11:31 am Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman 11:42 am Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole 11:53 am J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger 12:04 pm Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland 12:15 pm Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth 12:26 pm Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood 12:37 pm Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa 12:48 pm Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa 12:59 pm Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim 1:10 pm Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

Thursday – Round 1 (10th Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group 11:09 am Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard 11:20 am Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy 11:31 am Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin 11:42 am Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren 11:53 am Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris 12:04 pm Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun 12:15 pm Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen 12:26 pm Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose 12:37 pm Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka 12:48 pm Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia 12:59 pm Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1:10 pm Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

Friday – Round 2 (1st Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group 11:09 am Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen 11:20 am Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose 11:31 am Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka 11:42 am Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia 11:53 am Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:04 pm Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman 12:15 pm Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard 12:26 pm Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy 12:37 pm Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin 12:48 pm Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren 12:59 pm Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris 1:10 pm Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

Friday – Round 2 (10th Tee)

Tee time (ET) Group 11:09 am Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth 11:20 am Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood 11:31 am Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa 11:42 am Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa 11:53 am Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim 12:04 pm Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard 12:15 pm Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens 12:26 pm Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge 12:37 pm Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman 12:48 pm Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole 12:59 pm J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger 1:10 pm Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

Truist Championship 2025 – Tournament Info 📅 Date: Thursday 8th May – Sunday 11th May

Thursday 8th May – Sunday 11th May 🏌️ Course: Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, Flourtown, Pennsylvania, USA

Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, Flourtown, Pennsylvania, USA 📺 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🤑 Purse: $20m (Winner: $3,600,000)