The 2025 Truist Championship Sees The Winner Pocket $3.6M In Prize Money As Part Of $20M Elevated Purse

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Truist Championship Golf Rory McIlroy

The PGA Tour heads to Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course in Pennsylvania this week for the 2025 Truist Championship. All of the world’s best golfers are teeing it up this week, with $20m worth of Truist Championship prize money on offer this week on the PGA Tour.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 72 golfers who make the cut this week at Philadelphia Cricket Club. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money, with the full purse split between the 72 players who make the weekend.

Signature $20M Purse On Offer At The 2025 Truist Championship

Usually this week’s Truist Championship, formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship, is hosted at the famous Quail Hollow Golf Club. However, this year Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon course is playing host with the tournament returning to Quail Hollow in 2026.

The 2025 Truist Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s signature events with an elelvated purse, meaning all of the world’s best golfers are teeing it up this week ahead of the second major championship of the year next week.

Given that the 107th PGA Championship is just a week away, all of the biggest names in world golf and best players are in action, looking to hit form at the perfect time.

The likes of Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas are just some of the world’s best golfers in action this week at the Truist Championship.

Last year it was Northern Irishman McIlroy who won his fourth Truist Championship (formerly Wells Fargo Championship & Quail Hollow Championship) after finishing on a score of -17.

This year, he aims to go back-to-back and is priced as the +450 favorite. With no Scottie Scheffler in the field, Morikawa (+1400), Thomas (+1600), Aberg (+1600) and Schauffele (+1600) are also amongst the favorites with all golf sportsbooks.

With this being the sixth signature event of the year on the PGA Tour, there is some exceptionally lucrative prize money on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 72 players who make the cut at the 2025 CJ Cup is $20m.

The Prize Money For The 2025 Truist Championship Winner Is $3.6M

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 Truist Championship prize money pot. The total prize pot remains the same for the third consecutive year, with the Wells Fargo Championship purse being $20m in both 2023 and 2024.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $3,600,000 in prize money, with the runner-up also pocketing seven-figures ($2,160,000). Even the player that finishes in 72nd place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $36,000. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at Philadelphia Cricket Club, there is also 700 FedEx Cup points on offer.

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 Truist Championship prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania.

All the action gets underway on Thursday 8th May, with the 2025 Truist Championship taking center-stage this week on the PGA Tour. Who will lift the coveted trophy come Sunday after 72 holes?

Be sure to check out the SportsLens site ahead of all the biggest and best golf events around the world, where we’ll have you covered with everything you need to know week in, week out.

Truist Championship Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,160,000
3rd $1,360,000
4th $960,000
5th $800,000
6th $720,000
7th $670,000
8th $620,000
9th $580,000
10th $540,000
11th $500,000
12th $460,000
13th $420,000
14th $380,000
15th $360,000
16th $340,000
17th $320,000
18th $300,000
19th $280,000
20th $260,000
21st $240,000
22nd $223,000
23rd $207,500
24th $190,000
25th $175,000
26th $159,000
27th $152,500
28th $146,000
29th $140,000
30th $134,000
31st $128,500
32nd $122,500
33rd $116,500
34th $111,000
35th $106,500
36th $101,500
37th $96,500
38th $92,500
39th $88,500
40th $84,000
41st $80,000
42nd $76,000
43rd $72,000
44th $68,000
45th $64,000
46th $60,000
47th $56,000
48th $53,000
49th $50,000
50th $49,000
51st $48,000
52nd $47,000
53rd $46,000
54th $46,000
55th $45,500
56th $45,000
57th $44,500
58th $44,000
59th $43,500
60th $43,000
61st $42,500
62nd $42,000
63rd $41,500
64th $41,000
65th $40,500
66th $40,000
67th $39,500
68th $39,000
69th $38,000
70th $37,500
71st $37,000
72nd $36,000

When Is The 2025 Truist Championship?

  • 📅 Date: Thursday 8th May – Sunday 11th May
  • 🏌️ Course: Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, Flourtown, Pennsylvania, USA
  • 📺 TV: Sky Sports
  • 🤑 Purse: $20m (Winner: $3,600,000)

Truist Championship Past Winners – Last 10

  • 2024: Rory McIlroy (-17)
  • 2023: Wyndham Clark (-19)
  • 2022: Max Homa (-8)
  • 2021: Rory McIlroy (-10)
  • 2020: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
  • 2019: Max Homa (-15)
  • 2018: Jason Day (-12)
  • 2017: Brian Harman (-10)
  • 2016: James Hahn (-9)
  • 2015: Rory McIlroy (-21)

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Wins 2024 Wells Fargo Championship On -17

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens.
