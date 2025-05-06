The PGA Tour heads to Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course in Pennsylvania this week for the 2025 Truist Championship. All of the world’s best golfers are teeing it up this week, with $20m worth of Truist Championship prize money on offer this week on the PGA Tour.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 72 golfers who make the cut this week at Philadelphia Cricket Club. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money, with the full purse split between the 72 players who make the weekend.

Signature $20M Purse On Offer At The 2025 Truist Championship

Usually this week’s Truist Championship, formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship, is hosted at the famous Quail Hollow Golf Club. However, this year Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon course is playing host with the tournament returning to Quail Hollow in 2026.

The 2025 Truist Championship is one of the PGA Tour’s signature events with an elelvated purse, meaning all of the world’s best golfers are teeing it up this week ahead of the second major championship of the year next week.

Given that the 107th PGA Championship is just a week away, all of the biggest names in world golf and best players are in action, looking to hit form at the perfect time.

The likes of Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas are just some of the world’s best golfers in action this week at the Truist Championship.

Last year it was Northern Irishman McIlroy who won his fourth Truist Championship (formerly Wells Fargo Championship & Quail Hollow Championship) after finishing on a score of -17.

This year, he aims to go back-to-back and is priced as the +450 favorite. With no Scottie Scheffler in the field, Morikawa (+1400), Thomas (+1600), Aberg (+1600) and Schauffele (+1600) are also amongst the favorites with all golf sportsbooks.

With this being the sixth signature event of the year on the PGA Tour, there is some exceptionally lucrative prize money on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 72 players who make the cut at the 2025 CJ Cup is $20m.

The Prize Money For The 2025 Truist Championship Winner Is $3.6M

Whoever goes on to lift the trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 Truist Championship prize money pot. The total prize pot remains the same for the third consecutive year, with the Wells Fargo Championship purse being $20m in both 2023 and 2024.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $3,600,000 in prize money, with the runner-up also pocketing seven-figures ($2,160,000). Even the player that finishes in 72nd place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $36,000. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at Philadelphia Cricket Club, there is also 700 FedEx Cup points on offer.

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 Truist Championship prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania.

All the action gets underway on Thursday 8th May, with the 2025 Truist Championship taking center-stage this week on the PGA Tour. Who will lift the coveted trophy come Sunday after 72 holes?

Truist Championship Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $223,000 23rd $207,500 24th $190,000 25th $175,000 26th $159,000 27th $152,500 28th $146,000 29th $140,000 30th $134,000 31st $128,500 32nd $122,500 33rd $116,500 34th $111,000 35th $106,500 36th $101,500 37th $96,500 38th $92,500 39th $88,500 40th $84,000 41st $80,000 42nd $76,000 43rd $72,000 44th $68,000 45th $64,000 46th $60,000 47th $56,000 48th $53,000 49th $50,000 50th $49,000 51st $48,000 52nd $47,000 53rd $46,000 54th $46,000 55th $45,500 56th $45,000 57th $44,500 58th $44,000 59th $43,500 60th $43,000 61st $42,500 62nd $42,000 63rd $41,500 64th $41,000 65th $40,500 66th $40,000 67th $39,500 68th $39,000 69th $38,000 70th $37,500 71st $37,000 72nd $36,000

When Is The 2025 Truist Championship?



📅 Date: Thursday 8th May – Sunday 11th May

Thursday 8th May – Sunday 11th May 🏌️ Course: Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, Flourtown, Pennsylvania, USA

Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course, Flourtown, Pennsylvania, USA 📺 TV: Sky Sports

Sky Sports 🤑 Purse: $20m (Winner: $3,600,000)

Truist Championship Past Winners – Last 10

2024 : Rory McIlroy (-17)

: Rory McIlroy (-17) 2023 : Wyndham Clark (-19)

: Wyndham Clark (-19) 2022 : Max Homa (-8)

: Max Homa (-8) 2021 : Rory McIlroy (-10)

: Rory McIlroy (-10) 2020 : Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019 : Max Homa (-15)

: Max Homa (-15) 2018 : Jason Day (-12)

: Jason Day (-12) 2017 : Brian Harman (-10)

: Brian Harman (-10) 2016 : James Hahn (-9)

: James Hahn (-9) 2015: Rory McIlroy (-21) WATCH: Rory McIlroy Wins 2024 Wells Fargo Championship On -17