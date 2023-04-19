Trevor Lawrence Speaks Highly Of New Wide Receiver Addition

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has spoken very highly about his newest wide receiver addition in Calvin Ridley.

“He’s hungry. He’s excited to be here… On the field, he’s a freak. The way he runs routes, his hands.”@Trevorlawrencee on @CalvinRidley1 pic.twitter.com/WI76spG9j2 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 19, 2023

In a recent interview, Lawrence spoke praise of the former Atlanta Falcon saying, ““He’s hungry. He’s excited to be here… On the field, he’s a freak. The way he runs routes, his hands.”

The Jaguars traded for Ridley mid-season, although he was suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season due to him gambling on his own team to win. Ridley was recently reinstated by the league and will now be one of Lawrence’s top receivers along with Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

It remains to be seen how Ridley will perform being out of football for an entire year. People would suspect him to be a full go this upcoming season. Since entering the NFL, Ridley has continued to develop into one of the league’s most dangerous wide receivers. In only 49 games played, Ridley has 248 receptions for 3,348 yards and 26 touchdowns.

For Lawrence and the Jaguars, Ridley’s success on the field will benefit the Jaguars offense. Jacksonville has struggled to find consistent playmakers at the wide receiver position in recent years. Lawrence will need reliable targets if he is to succeed as the team’s franchise quarterback. Last season showed that under head coach Doug Pederson, this Jaguars offense is one of the best in the NFL. This team should make a run to the playoffs once again.

Florida sportsbooks say that the Jaguars are -160 to win the AFC South.

Lawrence’s praise of his former teammate suggests that he would be a valuable addition to any team. With his combination of speed, route-running ability, and reliable hands, Ridley has established himself as one of the NFL’s top young receivers, and it’s clear that Lawrence believes he will make an immediate impact in his first season with the team.