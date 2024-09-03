NFL

Trent Williams Prepared To End Holdout As 49ers Star Closes In On New Deal

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
The 49ers appear to have finally negotiated a deal with offensive tackle Trent Williams, as the player prepares to end his holdout just under a week before San Francisco kicks off their season.

Trent Williams Ending Holdout

The 49ers have been holding contract negotiations with some key players this summer and amongst those sitting out of practice has been left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams took the decision to sit out of practice all summer, missing the 49ers training camp as well in the hopes that he could force a new deal before the season begins this weekend.

San Francisco were also dealing with a similar situation for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but he was able to finally secure a deal last week to make him one of the highest paid wideouts in the league after a long summer of waiting.

Alongside Aiyuk, Williams has racked up millions in fines this summer in order to force a deal by holding out. It seems that Williams will end his holdout in the coming days though, with his brother taking to Instagram to announce: “year 15 let’s get it!”

During his four years in San Francisco Williams has proved to be an excellent servant for the franchise, with the 49ers reaching the Conference Finals in three of his four years as well as last year’s Super Bowl.

Williams currently has three years left on his contract, but with $0 guaranteed going forward the 36-year-old was keen to get a new deal agreed upon ahead of his 15th season in the league.

The left tackle is widely regarded as one of the best pass protectors in the NFL despite his age, with Williams’ athletic ability not slowed down by his enormous frame making him almost impossible to get past.

San Francisco kick off their season with an exciting Monday night football matchup against the New York Jets next week.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku
Olly Taliku

