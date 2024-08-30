NFL

Brandon Aiyuk Finally Agrees To 4-Year, $120m Contract Extension With The 49ers

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic

After a long summer of negotiating, Brandon Aiyuk has finally agreed to a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers which makes him the fifth highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Brandon Aiyuk Signs Contract Extension

Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation has been one of the most complicated deals of the summer but after a long negotiation process, the wide receiver finally got his big pay day on Thursday.

Aiyuk’s new deal with the 49ers is worth $140million over 4-years, which makes him the fifth highest paid wideout in the league after the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson who both also got lucrative deals this summer.

The long negotiation saga has been one of the most interesting in the NFL during this offseason, with San Francisco open to offers for Aiyuk at the beginning of the summer after he requested a trade.

The Steelers reportedly had a deal in place for Aiyuk at the beginning of August, but it was clear from the start that the wide receiver didn’t want to leave, he just wanted to get paid.

Having refused to practice in the offseason as well as missing training camps as part of a hold-in, Aiyuk will now be looking forward to getting back to the field now that he has got his payday.

Aiyuk has been one of the most important players for the 49ers during his first four seasons in the league, but it is really over the last two years that the 26-year-old has come into his own.

Every season Aiyuk has improved on his previous best receiving yards, culminating in last season when the wide receiver managed 1342 yards from 75 receptions to go with seven touchdowns.

With preseason over and the 2024 campaign fast approaching, Aiyuk will no doubt play a starring role in the 49ers week 1 clash against the Jets for Monday night football next week.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Adoree Jakcson Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Free agent CB Adoree Jackson is negotiating a deal to re-join the New York Giants

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 30 2024
Deshaun Watson Browns pic 1
NFL
The Browns have restructured Deshaun Watson’s contract to create $35.8 million in cap space
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2024

Over the last two seasons, QB Deshaun Watson has only played in 12 games for the Cleveland Browns. The team is still tied to Watson for another three seasons. He…

First round QBs 2024
NFL
Three of the six first-round QBs in the 2024 draft will start in Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 29 2024

In the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL draft, six QBs went off the board. That was tied with the 1983 NFL draft for the most QBs (6) taken…

Trent Williams 49ers pic
NFL
Trent Williams could carry his contract holdout with the 49ers into the 2024 regular season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 28 2024
Dalvin Cook Jets pic
NFL
Veteran RB Dalvin Cook is signing with the Dallas Cowboys
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 28 2024
Tim Patrick Broncos pic
NFL
Tim Patrick is signing with the Lions practice squad after being released by the Denver Broncos
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 28 2024
Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Placed On PUP List For Dolphins, Will Miss At Least First Four Games Of The Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 28 2024
Arrow to top