After a long summer of negotiating, Brandon Aiyuk has finally agreed to a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers which makes him the fifth highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Brandon Aiyuk Signs Contract Extension

Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation has been one of the most complicated deals of the summer but after a long negotiation process, the wide receiver finally got his big pay day on Thursday.

Aiyuk’s new deal with the 49ers is worth $140million over 4-years, which makes him the fifth highest paid wideout in the league after the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson who both also got lucrative deals this summer.

The long negotiation saga has been one of the most interesting in the NFL during this offseason, with San Francisco open to offers for Aiyuk at the beginning of the summer after he requested a trade.

The Steelers reportedly had a deal in place for Aiyuk at the beginning of August, but it was clear from the start that the wide receiver didn’t want to leave, he just wanted to get paid.

Having refused to practice in the offseason as well as missing training camps as part of a hold-in, Aiyuk will now be looking forward to getting back to the field now that he has got his payday.

Aiyuk has been one of the most important players for the 49ers during his first four seasons in the league, but it is really over the last two years that the 26-year-old has come into his own.

Every season Aiyuk has improved on his previous best receiving yards, culminating in last season when the wide receiver managed 1342 yards from 75 receptions to go with seven touchdowns.

With preseason over and the 2024 campaign fast approaching, Aiyuk will no doubt play a starring role in the 49ers week 1 clash against the Jets for Monday night football next week.