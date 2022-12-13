Travis Kelce Reaches Seven Straight 1,000 Yard Seasons

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has now reached seven straight seasons with 1,000 yards receiving.

Kelce has been simply the best tight end in all of the NFL in these seven seasons. No matter who the quarterback is, Kelce seems to deliver whenever called upon and does not disappoint. He has now surpassed the 10,000 yards receiving mark.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee sent his praises to Kelce calling him one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. Having a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes for the past 4 season does help, but Kelce has been doing this for so long and has been consistently great.

Kelce’s career started when he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He truly broke out in 2014 where he had 67 receptions for 862 yards and five touchdowns. Kelce made his first Pro Bowl in just his third season.

He arguably had his best statistical season to date in 2020. Kelce had an amazing year racking up 105 receptions for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns.An absolute monster of a season for Kelce. That same year he was fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting. For a tight end, that is quite the accomplishment.

Travis Kelce does not seem to be slowing down. He will be going into his age 34 season next year, so there could be production decline. At this point in time, Kelce will continue to be Patrick Mahomes’s favorite target for the foreseeable future.

Kansas City are still one of the favorites to come out of the AFC to play for the Super Bowl according to NFL betting sites. Kelce’s dominance will have to continue for the Chiefs to contend once again.