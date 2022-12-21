Site News

Trace McSorley Set To Start For The Arizona Cardinals

Owen Jones
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley is projected to start Sunday Night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

 

McSorley is starting due to Colt McCoy being ruled out with a concussion. Before the injury, McCoy threw for a meager 73 yards on 13 completions. McSorley did not do much better as he threw for only 95 yards on 7 completions. He also threw two interceptions.

This season for Arizona is one that fans would like to forget. With the plethora of injuries, the Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention last week. Now the Cardinals have lost their top two quarterbacks in the span of two weeks, giving McSorley his first career start.

Trace McSorley was taken in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played his college ball at Penn State University. McSorley is known for being a dual threat option at the quarterback position. In the three full seasons he started, he surpassed over 350 rushing yards. His senior season he ran for a career high 798 yards.

David Blough

McSorley has not started any games until now, so it will be interesting to see how he performs against a tough Tampa Bay defense. Quarterback David Blough is on the practice squad for the Arizona Cardinals who will most likely back up McSorley. It would also not be surprising to see Blough take some reps at quarterback in this game if McSorley were to struggle.

These quarterbacks and Arizona will have a simple game-plan. That is giving the ball to James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins. Both of those guys are arguably their best offensive weapons, and it will probably be their best chance to win and spoil Tampa’s playoff chances. Also Marquis “Hollywood” Brown is no slouch either. Whoever the quarterback is, they at least have good weapons to throw to.

Tampa Bay is now an 8 point favorite according to NFL betting sites. Things could get ugly for McSorley and the Cardinals.

Owen Jones

My name is Owen Jones and I am a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. I recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. My main goal is to share my sports knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as I can.
