Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sell Tanguy Ndombele before the January transfer window closes.

The Athletic, the midfielder is hoping to secure a move away from the London club this month and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side can find a buyer for the French international. According to a report from

Ndombele has a contract with Tottenham until the summer of 2025 and he is on massive wages of around £200,000 a week.

Tottenham will struggle to find a suitor willing to pay the midfielder’s wages. The Londoners are unlikely to be able to recoup the money they paid for him either.

The Premier League side paid a fee of around £55 million to sign the player from Lyon back in July 2019.

Athletic believe that Barcelona are keen on signing the Premier League midfielder but the Spanish giants are going through financial difficulties and they might not be able to afford the players wages or Tottenham’s asking price.

Ndombele was recently criticised for his performance against Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup. It is evident that the Frenchman is not a key player for manager Antonio Conte and the club hierarchy are not happy with his performances and attitude either.

The player was keen on a move away from Tottenham at the start of the season and the Premier League side were willing to cash in on him back then. However, they failed to find a suitable club willing to take Ndombele off their hands and it is highly likely that it will be the case once again this month.

Spurs are open to loaning the midfielder out this month as well and it remains to be seen whether the player’s suitors are willing to pay his wages.

The former Lyon midfielder was regarded as a world-class talent during his time in France but he has struggled to get going since moving to England. Ndombele has struggled with the intensity of Premier League football and he has had his fair share of injury problems as well.