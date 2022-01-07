Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking options during the January transfer window and they could make a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

The 25 year old Spanish international was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham at the start of the season as well when Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge of the London club.

The Athletic, the Londoners tried to sign the player during the summer transfer window and they had a loan deal agreed in principle with Wolves as well. However, the Premier League club decided to back out of the transfer after the Spaniard's impressive form at the start of the season.

Antonio Conte could definitely use more quality and depth in his attack and the 25-year-old could prove to be a useful addition for the remainder of the season.

The Spaniard has just 18 months left on his current contract and he could be available for a fee of around £20 million.

Traore will add flair and pace to the Tottenham attack. He could form a lethal attacking partnership alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

The 25-year-old can be unstoppable on his day but he needs to work on his consistency and end product. Working with a world-class manager like Conte could help the winger improve further and achieve his immense potential.

There is no doubt that Traore has the potential to justify the £20 million outlay in the future and it remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy is prepared to sanction the move before the window closes.

Spurs are reportedly keen on selling Matt Doherty this month and they will do well to engineer a deal that sees the defender return to Molineux and Traore heading the other way.