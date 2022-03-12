Tottenham predicted line-up vs Manchester United for Premier League

Tottenham travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in a game they would be backing themselves to win.

Tottenham might not be the most consistent sides in the Premier League but Antonio Conte’s men have a tendency to do well in big games. And after defeating Manchester City a few weeks back, Spurs would be looking to do the same against United.

The Red Devils have been in poor from pretty much throughout the season and Tottenham have the potential and the right players to nick a hugely important win at Old Trafford.

With their top-four dream alive, Spurs aren’t going to make it easy for the home team so don’t be too alarmed if you see the men in white going back to London with all three points.

Tottenham Predicted lineup v Manchester United

Tottenham are going to be without Ryan Sessegnon. The youngster had a muscular problem during the 5-0 win over Everton. In his place, Sergio Reguillon is going to be given a start.

Both Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp are finding it hard to shake off their respective injuries.

Matt Doherty is likely to keep his place in the starting XI which means that Emerson Royal will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Rodrgio Bentancur will be pairing up with Hjobjerg in midfield while the front three of Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Son are going to give United a lot of problems throughout the 90 minutes.

Tottenham Predicted lineup

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son