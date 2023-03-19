Dalvin Cook has been one of the league’s top producing running backs over the last four seasons, but it looks like the Pro Bowler’s time in Minnesota may be coming to an end.

Dalvin Cook Could Be Traded This Off-Season. Who Are The Contenders?

Cook played in all 17 games in 2022, racking up 1,173 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns. It is a far cry from his 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns back in 2020, but he is still considered to be one of the premier backs in the NFL.

But the Vikings are apparently looking to move on, and have reportedly held trade talks with multiple teams regarding Cook. The team also re-signed fellow running back Alexander Mattison, who they think can handle the full work load. Minnesota is looking to shed some money off of the top of their salary cap, and don’t be surprised to see Cook as one of their casualties.

Who might be interested? Here are three teams that have some of the best odds to land Dalvin Cook, according to BetOnline.ag:

3 Contenders for Dalvin Cook’s next team:

Miami Dolphins +300

Interestingly, the Miami Dolphins are the odds-on leader. There is an obvious connection, with Cook growing up in the area and having local ties. The Dolphins entered the off-season with an empty running back room, making it seem like a likely destination. But Miami has gone ahead and re-signed everyone from last year’s unit, including starting tandem Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Perhaps the odds have not been updated, but putting money on the Dolphins to land Dalvin Cook at this point would just be throwing cash in the trash.

Dalvin Cook’s Next Team Odds Play Miami Dolphins +300 Buffalo Bills +400 Chicago Bears +500

Buffalo Bills +400

It may be Miami’s division rival who ends up trading for Cook in the end. The Bills have been Super Bowl contenders for a few years now, but have lacked the powerful rushing attack that would make their offense that much more dynamic. Nabbing a star running back would be beneficial for them, and Cook’s availability makes him an interesting and viable option.

There is a family connection here, as well. Dalvin’s little brother James is a running back for Buffalo.

Chicago Bears +500

Would the Vikings trade their star running back to a division rival? It seems unlikely, but the Bears could have a serious interest in brining in Dalvin Cook, and they have plenty of assets to be able to do so. Chicago was the benefactor of having last season’s worst record and this year’s first overall pick, which they’ve already dealt away for draft picks and players.

Should they have interest in bringing in Cook, they could dig into their trove of assets, but they’d have to get past the inter-division hurdle, first.

