Tony Calvin Sandown Tips | Horse Racing Best Bets On Saturday 23rd April

Tony Calvin from Betfair is back for more this Saturday with three horses to look out for at Sandown on what is their Jumps Finale Fixture and the last day of the National Hunt jumps season. See which horses Tony is tipping at Sandown this Saturday below.
Tony Calvin Sandown Tips – Saturday 23rd April 2022
1.50 Sandown: HASTY PARISIAN @ 12/1 with BetUK – The Milton Harris yard are having a good time of it of late and they look to have a good chance here with this 4 year-old. Ran Boombawn to just under 3 lengths the last day at Ffos Las, but returns to Sandown where he’s a CD winner. The cheekpieces are also on for the first time here and gets in here with just 10st to carry.
3.32 Sandown: MUSICAL SLAVE @ 18/1 with BetUK – Heads here having won his last two at Haydock and here at Sandown. Gets in here off the same mark as last time and with only 10st 2lbs to carry. Trip an unknown but has won well over 3m1f so looks worth a crack and his low weight and track knowledge is a plus.
3.32 Sandown: FIDUX @ 15/1 with BetUK – From the Alan King yard that has won the last two runnings. Ran on well to be fourth in the Scottish National last time so a bit to fine with Kitty’s Light and Win My Wings, but is 2lbs lower here and that run came off a 4 month break too. Expected to be spot on for this now.
2022 Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Times and Race Names
Saturday 23rd April 2022
- 1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV
- 2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV
- 3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV
- 3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV
- 4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV
- 4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV
- 5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV
