Tom Brady Sends Message To Bryce Young, Will Levis, Other QBs

Tom Brady spent two decades rewriting the history books and becoming the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Now that he has retired, he is imparting his wisdom on some of the rookie quarterbacks that were recently drafted.

There is no one better for a young QB to learn from. Not only was Brady the best ever, he has his own draft day story that can help give younger guys some motivation. The Patriots selected Brady with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, and he was the 7th quarterback from his class to be selected.

Tom Brady Has A Message For Rookie Quarterbacks

Video of ⁦@TomBrady⁩ speaking with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis at yesterday’s ⁦@Fanatics⁩ lunch with ⁦@michaelrubin⁩ and ⁦@trvisXX⁩ … Awesome message from Brady to the four rookie QBs. ⁦@gmfb⁩ pic.twitter.com/rVQCLU1dMc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 19, 2023

But through tireless hard work and dedication, he overcame massive odds. Brady became the most decorated player in league history, and turned the Patriots into a dynasty like one we’ve never seen before.

So when Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson met with the GOAT recently, the youngsters were all ears.

The draftees came in with stories on different ends of the spectrum. None of them were selected as late as 199th, but all the Draft Night cameras and media attention were on Will Levis as he dropped out of the first round. Conversely, the other three quarterbacks were all selected in the top-5, and will have heavy expectations to live up to as the potential signal callers of the future for their franchises.

But Brady’s message was clear: it doesn’t matter what your story is. You’re here now.

“Going in the second round, in the end, that’s not really that big of a deal. Going first overall, in the end, it’s not a big deal. It’s great, you’ve got an opportunity, you’re probably going to get paid more than anyone for a time period. But I was drafted 199th. I just outlasted everybody.”

It was reported that the rookies spent “multiple hours” with Tom Brady, soaking up as much knowledge as they could. Rapper Travis Scott was also there, for whatever reason.

Levis will likely have to battle for his job in training camp, but there are still moves to be made by the Tennessee Titans. But the rest of the guys will be expected to start in Week 1. The wild card is Richardson, who shot up draft boards late in the process. He is considered a raw talent with freakish athleticism, and if the Colts can help his pocket presence and aid him in reading defenses, then he could be a steal even at pick #4.

