Tom Brady made his broadcasting debut over the weekend for FOX at the UFL championship game

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
On Sunday, the Birmingham Stallions were playing the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL championship game. During the second quarter, play-by-play announcer Curt Menefee welcomed longtime NFL QB Tom Brady into the booth. The seven-time Super Bowl champion made his debut as a broadcaster for football. Giving fans a small taste of what they can see this fall. 

After 23 incredible seasons in the NFL, Brady is hopping into the booth to start the next chapter of his career. In 2022, Brady reportedly reached a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX. However, Brady decided to play one more season in 2022. He took 2023 off, which he rightfully deserved. This fall, he’ll join play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the booth. Brady is replacing former NFL TE turned color analyst, Greg Olsen. He’ll make his NFL regular season broadcasting debut on September 8.

Tom Brady gave the NFL a sneak peek of what they might see from the GOAT this fall


Over his career in the NFL, Tom Brady proved he was one of, if not the smartest players the league has ever seen. Brady played 23 seasons and his football IQ is through the roof. There’s no coverage or defensive look that Brady hadn’t seen before. He knew how to make the right adjustments and set his team up for success. Now that his playing days are over, Brady is hoping to use his NFL expertise and help convey that to fans watching at home.

Brady had this to say during an interview with the NFL Network’s “The Insiders”.

“I’ve got a lot of things I’ve learned through playing football that are going to allow me to hopefully convey really unique things to the listeners every single week, but at the same time, there’s going to be a lot of growth that I’m going to have over a period of time, too,” said Brady. “So, coming out of the box, I want to do well, but I also know that I’m not a finished product, that I’m going to make plenty of mistakes, but I’m going to learn as I go.” 

Once the UFL championship game was over, Brady went down to the field to present the MVP trophy. He handed it to the Stallions’ QB Adrian Martinez after their 25-0 victory. The transition for Brady to becoming one of the best color analysts shouldn’t be hard. Tom has football knowledge. That’s the easy part. What he needs to do is let his guard down a bit and become a person the fans want to see. Robotic broadcasters make the game difficult to watch and listen to. We know Brady can let loose. He did that with the Buccaneers after many years of restrictions with Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Tune in this fall to see Tom make his NFL regular season broadcasting debut on September 8.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
