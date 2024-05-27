NBA

Timberwolves Still Confident Despite 0-3 Conference Finals Deficit

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz usatsi 23377981
rsz usatsi 23377981

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to avoid elimination on Tuesday night when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. It would mark a bitter end to a promising regular and postseason that saw them eliminate the defending champions, but the players themselves aren’t counting themselves out just yet. In fact, they appear confident in their ability for a potential comeback, according to some recent comments.

Timberwolves Still Confident Despite 0-3 Series Hole

Anthony Edwards has been the team’s budding superstar during their current run, and looked like he might be the best player in the 2024 Playoffs through the first two rounds. But his production has declined through the first three games of the Western Conference Finals, making just 38.6% of his shots from the field with a total plus/minus of -19.

The struggles aren’t keeping him from being confident. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Edwards had the following to say to his teammates in the locker room after their Game 3 defeat:

“Time to make history, fellas. I still don’t feel like they can beat us, bro. We haven’t all been clicking at one time. One game. One game. Well, we’re here now, fellas. What are we gonna do?”

One of his Timberwolves teammates echoed a similar sentiment. Naz Reid, the winner of the 6th Man of the Year award, was quoted as saying, “If anyone can win four straight in this scenario, I think it’s us.”

Minnesota Needs More Than Just Edwards To Step Up

Minnesota will need more than just Edwards to step up in Game 4 if they want to keep their hopes alive. Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled mightily with his shot in the first three games, and Rudy Gobert has been exploited on the defensive end in big spots on multiple occasions. But the three losses have come by a combined 13 points, as the Timberwolves have simply been unable to close out contests.

Despite their 0-3 deficit and their status as the road team for Game 4, Edwards and company are just 2.5-point underdogs for Tuesday’s contest.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
