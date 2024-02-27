Former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has criticized Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz’s defensive work rate, claiming the German does not offer anything without the ball.

Havertz, who joined Arsenal for a whopping €75 million ($81.4 million) fee from Chelsea in July 2023, has had not the easiest of times in north London. He has not been consistent in front of goal, failed to make an impact in many tricky games, and often looked reluctant to track back when out of possession.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Sherwood criticized Havertz over his defending but acknowledged his ability to pop up with decisive goals in big matches. The former England international said (via TheBootRoom):

“I think Mikel thinks he’s very versatile and flexible. I agree that he is a luxury. He gives you nothing out of possession. He’s a good size, he doesn’t play like he’s good in the air. Wonderful touch, good vision, he’s a big game player, he scored in a Champions League final for Chelsea. He’s anonymous in the game but he pops up with big goals, and I think Mikel is hoping he pops up with big goals in the business end of the season for him.”

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winner has played 25 Premier League games for Arsenal this season, scoring six times and providing two assists. Coming to defensive contributions, the 24-year-old has attempted 25 tackles, blocked eight shots, made 83 recoveries, and won 119 duels.

Havertz Produced One Of His Best Performances In Gunners’ Win Over Newcastle United

Arsenal welcomed Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 26 clash on Saturday night (February 24). The Gunners superbly bounced back from their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 defeat to FC Porto, securing an emphatic 4-1 victory over the Magpies. Havertz, who played centrally in Gabriel Jesus’ absence, was the game’s standout performer.

In the 24th minute, the Germany international connected with Gabriel Martinelli’s cutback into the six-yard box, steering it beyond the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Around halfway through the second half, Havertz added an assist to his tally, setting up Bukayo Saka with a simple pass. The winger dashed down the byline, cut back, and applied a brilliant left-footed finish to make it 3-0 for the hosts.

Over the course of the game, he completed 20 passes (87% accuracy), created a chance, made two interceptions, and recorded seven recoveries.